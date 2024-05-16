“FINALLY OWNERSHIP CONTENT”: Fans approve $300M worth Lewis Hamilton’s off-beat schedule release for Denver Broncos

F1 fans were left raving after Lewis Hamilton taste-tested every food item of the rivals of his NFL team Denver Broncos while releasing their schedule for 2024. The Mercedes driver is a part-owner of the Broncos and has been often spotted in the Empower Field stadium to watch them in action.

The NFL team is owned by a consortium led by Rob Walton who acquired the team in 2022 by paying the sum of $4.65 billion. Unbeknownst to many, Hamilton, who has a $300 million net worth, was a part of the consortium and acquired a significant chunk of the team.

Ahead of the 2024 season, the Broncos on their social media platform released a video with Lewis Hamilton trying out different food from the opponents of the NFL team. The British driver did not hold on to his comments and criticized several food items such as the Southern food.

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to the video on X, with one fan saying:

"FINALLY OWNERSHIP CONTENT," wrote a fan.

"Best schedule release ever, go Broncos!" said a fan.

"Seeing Lewis Hamilton collaborating with Broncos is truly an amazing combo," claimed another fan.

Here are some more reactions:

Lewis Hamilton chimes in on his love for the NFL

Lewis Hamilton stated that one of the reasons behind getting involved with NFL team Denver Broncos went back to living on a US airfield in his childhood and the lack of 'black ownership' in the category.

As per Motorsport-NetxgenAuto, the Mercedes driver said:

“Honestly, it’s an incredible honor and an incredible opportunity. I remember when I was nine years old, I was living on a US airbase for a short time in the UK, and that's the first time I heard about it, I was playing the video game Madden. I've been to a lot of Super Bowls. I went to the first game that was played in the UK."

"Mellody Hobson called me to say she had an incredible opportunity and that I would love to be a part of it, and I jumped at the chance. There is a real lack of black homeowners, and I am constantly pushing for diversity. There's a lot of work to be done and I'm really proud to be a part of it."

Lewis Hamilton has been an advocate for diversity in every walk of life and has made significant strides in different avenues to bring more representation at every single level in an organization.