Find out which former world champion hopes to team up with Max Verstappen in endurance racing

Max Verstappen had revealed an interest in a race other than Formula 1 earlier. Now, Sebastian Vettel stepped up to show his curiosity to partner with the Dutchman in endurance racing such as Le Mans. Vettel, who recently retired from the sport, told ServusTV that he is open to driving with him.

"Maybe, if I'm not that old yet, maybe we'll drive together."

Although Max Verstappen is only 25 currently, he has already won two consecutive World Championships and is looking forward to achieving more in the upcoming seasons. He also has a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season.

However, there are chances that we might never see him racing with another team. He expressed his thoughts earlier on racing in Formula 1, and unlike Fernando Alonso or Lewis Hamilton, the Dutch star does not wish to race for a very long time in the sport.

As quoted by RacingNews365.com, he wishes to try his hand at endurance racing.

"But I definitely want to do endurance at some point. Maybe still a few more years, two or three years before I want to do that."

With Vettel's words, there is potential to see the duo paired up for endurance races in the coming years. If Verstappen's Formula 1 career does not clash with a try at endurance racing, the possibility of it happening will be positively affected. Coincidentally, he is already prepared to join the Virtual Le Mans 24-hour race.

Emmanuel ✨ @emmaaustinpeace Max Verstappen will participate in the Virtual Le Mans 24 Hours race with Team Redline from 14-15 January. Max Verstappen will participate in the Virtual Le Mans 24 Hours race with Team Redline from 14-15 January.

Alonso also teases pairing with Max Verstappen

Fernando Alonso, like Max Verstappen, is a double World Champion. However, he is still racing in the sport and is one of the oldest drivers to ever do that.

He is also a double Le Mans winner (2018 and 2019). The Spaniard has noticed Verstappen's interest in getting into endurance racing and stated that he is open to racing with him in the same, as quoted by Marca:

“I know that Max wants to do some endurance one day and that he is attracted to racing at Le Mans. I am open to doing that together.”

The Race @wearetherace



Here’s a reminder of what went on! Remember when… Fernando Alonso drove an #F1 car around Le Mans?Here’s a reminder of what went on! Remember when… Fernando Alonso drove an #F1 car around Le Mans? 😍Here’s a reminder of what went on! https://t.co/sYmdSc70pl

This makes two former World Champions open to racing with Max Verstappen in endurance championships. It would be a good opportunity for the Dutchman outside of Formula 1, since he doesn't want to stick to the sport for too long.

Red Bull's advisor, Helmut Marko, had also talked about the same. He revealed that Verstappen was very much interested in getting into endurance. When will that happen though, only time will tell.

