"First call I got was from Christian Horner”: Yuki Tsunoda breaks down his Red Bull promotion

Yuki Tsunoda has spoken about his promotion to the Red Bull Racing team. The 24-year-old was promoted to the Milton Keynes outfit after only two races into the 2025 F1 season.

Ad

The Japanese driver, who had driven for the Racing Bulls outfit since his venture into F1 in 2021, was brought in to replace Liam Lawson following the latter’s underwhelming start to the 2025 campaign.

Reflecting on how he received the news of his promotion to the Red Bull team, Yuki Tsunoda told BBC Radio 5 Live Sport:

“First, the first call I got was from Chris Horner. I did meet him also in person. I was planning to go to Milton Keynes anyway for the RB simulator, so I heard expectations from him—what he was expecting from me and also what kind of team dynamics they are having.”

Ad

Trending

When quizzed further about his expectations from the Red Bull team principal, he added:

“Be as close as possible to Max [Verstappen], you know. Again, Red Bull Racing are focused on Max scoring a Drivers’ Championship. Maybe in some races, I can help with the strategy, but he also promised me in some situations that if I’m able to be in front of Max, they wouldn’t necessarily ask me to swap positions and make Max win. I am sure it wouldn’t be easy anyway to straightaway beat Max, so I just have to get used to the car. I am very excited.”

Ad

Ad

Yuki Tsunoda will partner with Max Verstappen for the first time at the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka. The 2018 Japanese F4 star becomes the Dutch driver’s third teammate in the last four Grands Prix, dating back to the 2024 Abu Dhabi race.

Sergio Perez shows support for Yuki Tsunoda after Red Bull promotion

Yuki Tsunoda during his seat fitting at the Red Bull Racing Factory in Milton Keynes, England - Source: Getty

Sergio Perez has backed Yuki Tsunoda following the Japanese driver's promotion to the Red Bull team. The Mexican recently sat down for an interview, discussing various topics related to his career and time with the Milton Keynes-based team.

Ad

Perez, who was replaced at Red Bull at the end of the 2024 season, largely endured a difficult final year with the team. His struggles attributed more to Red Bull's car, an issue that became even more apparent with Liam Lawson facing difficulties in the same machinery.

However, with Yuki Tsunoda now driving the Red Bull 2025 challenger, Perez shared his thoughts on the Japanese driver while backing the 24-year-old.

In an interview with Formula 1's official website, the six-time Grand Prix winner said:

Ad

“Yuki has the talent, has the speed, and, more than that, you need the mentality to cope with it. I think he has the right mentality and the right attitude to cope with it. I hope he will succeed.”

Tsunoda now faces the daunting task of delivering strong performances, particularly in front of his home crowd, with the RB21, a car that continues to make headlines for being difficult to drive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback