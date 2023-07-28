First look of Mercedes’ all new ‘low-drag wing’ as Lewis Hamilton and Co. prepare for the Belgian F1 GP

As previously revealed by Toto Wolff, Lewis Hamilton, and George Russell will be testing out the upgraded model of Mercedes' W14 at the Belgian GP weekend.

As the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix draws near, Mercedes are leaving no stone unturned to enhance their performance and narrow the gap with the dominant Red Bull. They currently occupying the second position.

Among their latest upgrades is the much-anticipated 'low-drag wing'. It promises to provide a significant boost to their top speed but raises concerns about potential challenges in corners and wet conditions.

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes have been continuously striving to improve their engines throughout the season. They have introduced crucial upgrades such as the much-anticipated W14 before the Monaco GP and further modifications before the Silverstone GP.

While these updates have yielded positive results in parts, they haven't been enough to dethrone Red Bull's dominance.

Following an impressive qualifying session in Hungary, Hamilton secured pole position. However, the race didn't go as planned, and he ended up finishing in fourth place. As a result, the British driver remains in the fourth position in the driver's standings for the season.

Following the Hungarian GP, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes now aim to test out their latest upgrades over the weekend at Spa-Francorchamps. The weekend would include the third sprint race of the season.

The recent revelation of the new Mercedes' 'low-drag wing' has sparked curiosity among fans and rivals alike.

The wing features several key modifications compared to the Baku version, which is expected to provide the team with a notable increase in top speed. On the upper plane, the wing boasts a lower angle of attack and a Gurney flap has been added to enhance performance.

Meanwhile, the lower plane of the wing exhibits a shallower spoon shape and less camber. These changes aim to further reduce drag, increasing the car's straight-line speed. However, there are concerns that such modifications might impact the car's performance in corners and under wet weather conditions.

The Belgian Grand Prix's iconic circuit at Spa-Francorchamps is known for its challenging corners and unpredictable weather. As Mercedes' new wing prioritizes top speed, there is a potential trade-off that could affect the car's handling in technical sections of the track.

The team will need to carefully assess the balance between straight-line speed and cornering capabilities to achieve the best possible outcome.

Positivity in Mercedes camp following Lewis Hamilton's pole in Hungary

The Hungarian Grand Prix proved to be a mixed bag of emotions for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. While the Briton secured his 104th pole position, the race itself posed challenges that resulted in him slipping back to fourth place.

Despite this setback, the overall takeaway from the weekend was one of hope and enthusiasm for Hamilton and the team.

In the press conference leading up to the Belgian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton reflected on the significance of securing the pole position. He described the experience as "amazing" and emphasized that it provided a glimpse of the car's potential.

Hamilton stated:

"It [the pole] leaves us optimistic. It was amazing to have that experience on Saturday, it shows that there's potential in the car and everyone's working incredibly hard to bring performance."

The Belgian Grand Prix presents a fresh opportunity for Mercedes to build upon the optimism garnered from the Hungarian Grand Prix. With brand-new upgrades to the wing, the team will be eager to capitalize on their progress at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.