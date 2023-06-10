"First Shakira and Lewis dating now this": Daniel Ricciardo's latest ESPN venture for 2023 F1 Canadian GP leaves fans excited

F1 fans have reacted to news of Daniel Ricciardo's latest ESPN2 venture for the 2023 F1 Canadian Grand Prix. The Honey Badger is all set to star in an alternate broadcast for the Montreal race alongside popular actor and comedian Will Arnett.

Scheduled to begin at 1:55 PM ET on race day in Montreal, the forthcoming show, named "The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett," will run parallel with the regular live race coverage on ABC.

Throughout the program, Ricciardo and Arnett will deliver real-time commentary on the evolving race, complemented by engaging discussions alongside special guests.

Fans were quick to take to Twitter to express their excitement over the news of Ricciardo's upcoming stint with ESPN2. While the driver has made numerous public appearances for Red Bull this year, he has yet to put himself in a 'TV show-like' situation.

One fan expressed their excitement over the news, claiming the sport is exciting again due to Lewis Hamilton's rumored courtship with pop idol Shakira. They wrote:

whit @dannyrics RBR Daily @RBR_Daily | Daniel Ricciardo will host an alternate F1 coverage on ESPN during next weekend's race in Montreal (and also Austin and Vegas later this year)



He will be joined by Will Arnett, along with some guests per race | Daniel Ricciardo will host an alternate F1 coverage on ESPN during next weekend's race in Montreal(and also Austin and Vegas later this year)He will be joined by Will Arnett, along with some guests per race 🚨 | Daniel Ricciardo will host an alternate F1 coverage on ESPN during next weekend's race in Montreal 🇨🇦 (and also Austin and Vegas later this year)He will be joined by Will Arnett, along with some guests per race https://t.co/x1KhJb99C2 first shakira and lewis dating now this i just keep winning w my faves 🫶🏼 twitter.com/rbr_daily/stat… first shakira and lewis dating now this i just keep winning w my faves 🫶🏼 twitter.com/rbr_daily/stat…

Another fan commented how Ricciardo needs to get his own talk show. The Honey Badger is known to be the joker on the grid and is known for his hilarious comments. They wrote:

Another fan expressed their excitement for Ricciardo's appearance on ESPN2 but was not too keen on seeing Arnett co-starring with the Australian. They wrote:

JasinnPatrick @auditech007 @RBR_Daily @spacejessss the Will Arnett part is meh, but Ricciardo will be totally worth it @RBR_Daily @spacejessss the Will Arnett part is meh, but Ricciardo will be totally worth it

Daniel Ricciardo opens up about his time with McLaren

Former McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo expressed his poor mental state while racing for the iconic British team, McLaren.

The Australian driver joined the esteemed team at the start of the 2021 season but encountered limitations in fully displaying his capabilities. Only a handful of races granted him opportunities to demonstrate his true skills. This chapter of his career came to a close by the end of 2022.

Following his departure from McLaren, Ricciardo returned to his roots at Red Bull, where he presently serves as the team's third driver, supporting Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. He contributes to the team's efforts by aiding in-car setup through simulator work.

Daniel Ricciardo said about his stint with McLaren:

“I don’t want to like go too far and be like, ‘yeah, I was depressed’ or whatever but I certainly wasn’t always eating as much. I think I just wasn’t feeling right. I was honestly just not like my happy self, not my normal self."

It will be interesting to see whether the Honey Badger is able to make a full-time return to a sport he dearly loves.

Poll : 0 votes