Flavio Briatore admits threat of losing his Alpine position if 2026 ambitions fall flat

Alpine's Executive Advisor, Flavio Briatore, has acknowledged the possibility of losing his position if the team underperforms in 2026. In the ongoing 2025 F1 season, the outfit is plumb last in the Constructors' Championship.

Ad

The Enstone-based team entered 2025 with the hope of performing decently in the midfield. However, the A525 has not proved to be a consistent performer in the extremely tight midfield, and thus, the team has only managed 20 points after the first 17 races. Moreover, all of the points have been scored by the one-time Grand Prix winner Pierre Gasly.

Going into the 2026 season, the team will become a customer of Mercedes for the engine, and this is what Flavio Briatore is banking on to give his team an additional boost.

Ad

Trending

He is well aware of the responsibility he has on his shoulders for next year, and via a recent interaction with Motorsport-Total, he dwelled on the same and added:

"We are investing heavily in the 2026 car. Perhaps it was a mistake not to make any progress this year, and we are now paying the price. But we know we have a big handicap with the engine. We hope to be happy again in 2026."

Ad

Briatore was further asked if podiums are a possibility for his team next year.

"Yes. If not, you have to change jobs. But history shows: Alpine has missed ambitious goals several times over the past ten years. Whether things will be different this time remains to be seen."

Only seven Grand Prix events are remaining on the 2025 Formula 1 race calendar.

Ad

Flavio Briatore's take on contenders for second Alpine seat

F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Source: Getty

While Flavio Briatore has admitted to the threat of losing his job next year, he has also recently taken the time to shed light on the second seat at Alpine. Pierre Gasly has a long-term deal in place, but when it comes to the second seat, everything is up in the air.

Ad

The second seat is currently occupied by Franco Colapinto, who has been driving for the team since taking over from Jack Doohan. Briatore is yet to make up his mind on the second driver for next year, and amid this, the Italian recently named two candidates.

"It’s between Franco and Paul. Paul is a very nice guy, a very quick driver as well. And I need to understand what is the best for the team, you know? I mean, I don’t have any interest with anybody." (Via: F1).

Paul Aron is the reserve driver for the Alpine F1 team, and he most recently competed in Formula 2 with Hitech. Keeping in view everything that has been discussed, it is going to be fascinating to see who Flavio Briatore will decide on as his second driver for 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports (4000+). When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More