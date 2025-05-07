Flavio Briatore clears the air regarding Jack Doohan’s shocking Alpine exit

Flavio Briatore has shared that Alpine’s decision to replace Jack Doohan with Franco Colapinto was part of a broader driver rotation strategy, aimed at evaluating talent ahead of the crucial 2026 Formula 1 season. The newly appointed team principal of the French outfit confirmed that Colapinto would be handed a five-race contract, while Doohan would shift into a reserve driver role for the time being.

The announcement followed a significant shake-up within the team in the last 24 hours, which saw former team principal Oliver Oakes step down, and a driver change was confirmed shortly after. Speculation about Doohan’s future began circulating after the Miami Grand Prix, where the Australian rookie failed to score points for the sixth consecutive race. Meanwhile, his more experienced teammate Pierre Gasly has managed to collect seven points, further highlighting the performance gap.

Briatore, who has taken over Oakes’ responsibilities, stated that rotating drivers will allow Alpine to properly assess the depth of their driver pool under race conditions. He stressed the importance of finalizing a strong lineup for 2026, a year that is expected to bring significant changes under the new power unit regulations. For Alpine, ensuring that they have the right driver pairing in place will be key to a competitive reset.

Speaking in a team release announcing Colapinto's signing, the Alpine team principal said:

“Having reviewed the opening races of the season, we have come to the decision to put Franco in the car alongside Pierre for the next five races. With the field being so closely matched this year, and with a competitive car, which the team has drastically improved in the past 12 months, we are in a position where we see the need to rotate our line-up.

“We also know the 2026 season will be an important one for the team and having a complete and fair assessment of the drivers this season is the right thing to do in order to maximize our ambitions next year. We continue to support Jack at the team, as he has acted in a very professional manner in his role as a race driver so far this season. The next five races will give us an opportunity to try something different and after this time period we will assess our options.”

Franco Colapinto is grateful for the opportunity given by Alpine

Franco Colapinto expressed his gratitude to Alpine for the opportunity to return to the Formula 1 grid, with the Argentinian set to race for the French outfit over the next five Grands Prix. The former Williams driver will debut for Alpine starting from the Imola GP weekend, replacing Jack Doohan as part of the team’s driver rotation strategy.

Colapinto acknowledged that the upcoming triple-header, scheduled in Imola, Monaco, and Barcelona, will be particularly demanding. However, he felt well-prepared thanks to Alpine’s testing programme and extensive simulator work. The 21-year-old was optimistic about making the most of this opportunity and contributing to the team’s development efforts during this crucial stretch of the season.

Thanking Alpine for the opportunity to drive alongside Pierre Gasly, Colapinto said:

“Firstly, I want to thank the team for giving me the opportunity to drive competitively for the next five races. I will work hard with the team to prepare for the next race in Imola and the upcoming triple-header, which will no doubt be intense and a big challenge for everyone.

"I have stayed sharp, and I am as ready as possible with the team’s race support testing programme, as well as on the simulator at Enstone. I will do my best to get up to speed quickly and give it my all to deliver the best possible results alongside Pierre.”

Alpine sits ninth in the Constructors’ championship with just seven points, reflecting a difficult start to the 2025 season. However, the team has undergone a wave of internal changes since the return of Flavio Briatore. Oliver Oakes, who was appointed the team principal in July 2024, has stepped down from his role. The Italian became the fourth team principal since 2023, underlining the instability at the helm of the Enstone-based outfit.

While a driver change had been widely anticipated, the sudden leadership shift has come as a surprise to many within the paddock. The move signaled a significant change in Alpine’s strategic direction and modus operandi, as the team faces mounting pressure to reverse its performance slump and rebuild competitiveness ahead of the 2026 regulation overhaul.

About the author Niharika Ghorpade Niharika Ghorpade is a journalist who covers Formula 1 and NASCAR at Sportskeeda. Hailing from a motor-racing background, she stands out as one of the few Indians with a presence in the F1 paddock and holds the distinction of being the only Indian female journalist in the sport. Niharika holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. Additionally, her expertise includes a good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines and a passion for crafting engaging narratives for readers. Know More