Flavio Briatore shares a timeline of the appointment of the next Alpine team principal

Flavio Briatore believes Alpine will announce its new team principal once a suitable candidate has been finalized. Speaking at the press conference ahead of the 2025 Spanish GP, the Italian, currently serving as interim team principal, expressed regret over Oliver Oakes’ departure from the role.

Oakes resigned as Alpine team principal earlier this month. Briatore, previously the team’s advisor, has temporarily taken over the position while the team searches for a permanent replacement.

Commenting on the ongoing search, Briatore said Alpine intends to take its time to find the right person for the job. He noted that he had a good working relationship with Oakes. The 75-year-old confirmed that the team is still evaluating candidates and will make an announcement once a decision is made.

Asked how far the process of finding a new team principal had come, Briatore said:

“We’re looking. For the moment, nothing changed. I feel sorry for Ollie, honestly, because I had a very good relationship with him. He was a good team principal. Everybody knows for personal reasons he stopped and resigned from Alpine. We’re looking. We don’t want to make any mistake. I’m prepared to take some time. But the moment we decide what is the new team manager, put in this way, we’ll tell you.”

Flavio Briatore believes that Alpine wants someone to be a part of the team’s story

Flavio Briatore believes that Alpine needs a strong team principal who is genuinely committed to becoming part of the team’s culture and long-term story. While he acknowledged that several capable candidates are under consideration, he stated that the decision will be made swiftly once the most suitable individual is identified.

When asked about the qualities he looks for in a team principal, Christian Horner humorously interjected with the word “cheap”. Briatore, however, dismissed the notion, clarifying that Alpine is not looking for a cost-effective hire, but rather the right person to lead the team forward.

Asked what qualities he was looking for in a team principal, Horner replied in jest, saying:

“Cheap”

To which Briatore replied:

“Cheap? No. This month's the difference, I have between 10 months, 11 months. Now we're looking for somebody, you know, there's a lot of people it is possible to be doing this kind of job. But we’re looking for somebody good, somebody who understands, somebody who wants to be part of the team. I know a few people who want to be part of this new trip with Alpine. We decide quick.”

Alpine has seen significant upheaval in its management structure since Flavio Briatore’s return to the sport. One of the key strategic shifts includes abandoning plans to manufacture its power units for 2026, opting instead to run Mercedes engines.

The team’s former principal, Oliver Oakes, who stepped down earlier this year, is reportedly based in Dubai. He was recently spotted in the F2 and F3 paddock in Monaco with the Hitech team. His exit from Alpine followed the arrest of his brother, William Oakes, in April.

While Oliver cited personal reasons for his departure, it added to the team’s instability, with Alpine now having cycled through five team principals since 2021, including Briatore. Currently, the team sits ninth in the constructors’ standings, having scored only seven points this season.

