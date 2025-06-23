Flavy Barla drops 3-word reaction on Esteban Ocon's 'trying to step out of my comfort zone' social media post

Esteban Ocon shot a stylish photoshoot with Gala Magazine during the off-weekend. He shared pictures of the shoot on Instagram and his girlfriend Flavy Barla dropped a heartwarming comment to approve Ocon's quest.

Ocon, as one of the popular F1 drivers, collaborated with French magazine Gala. The Haas driver did a photoshoot in multiple stylish and designer outfits. Ocon rarely shows off his fashionable side. Hence, this project for him was unique and something outside of his comfort zone.

The Frenchman posted pictures from his photoshoot on Instagram and captioned it as:

"Trying to step out of my comfort zone a bit more lately ~ fun day out with @galafr."

Fans showered love on Ocon's post as it garnered over 66 thousand likes on Instagram. Apart from the fans, the Haas driver's girlfriend Flavy Barla also dropped a heartwarming comment to hype her partner up.

"Le plus beau 😍," Barla wrote in the comments.

Flavy Barla's comment on Ocon's IG Post [Image Source: @estebanocon/Instagram]

"Le plus beau" is a French term that translates to 'The most beautiful' in English.

Esteban Ocon has been dating Flavy Barla since 2023. The couple were first spotted together at the summer break that year and later made it official through Instagram pictures.

Barla is a medical student based in France. She is also an Instagram influencer with 256K followers. The couple attended the Cannes Film Festival this year and were also seen at the premiere of the "F1: The Movie" held last week in New York.

On the professional front, Ocon switched teams this year. After five years with Alpine, he jumped ships to the Haas F1 team. The journey has been decent so far as the Frenchman scored 22 points in 10 races to place himself ninth in the drivers' championship race.

Haas has also been relatively good, climbing to P6 in the constructors championship with 28 points.

Haas satisfied with Esteban Ocon's signing

Esteban Ocon at the F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Practice - Source: Getty

Haas F1 team changed their drivers' lineup for the 2025 season to rope in Esteban Ocon and rookie Oliver Bearman. The French driver has certainly lived up to his potential, scoring 22 points in the first 10 races.

Team principal Ayao Komatsu stated that Ocon's work ethic, pace and talent are commendable as he feels Haas can grow with Ocon around. Talking to Crash Net, Komatsu said:

“Really, again, his work ethic [impressed us]. We know he's quick. He's a proven quantity. He's a race finisher and scored so many points, but he's still very young and very determined for more success in Formula 1. He's someone that we can grow together with. Especially when we have a car problem like we had in Melbourne, to have a driver like that fully integrated into the team, driving the engineers, doesn't matter how much time he needs to spend with them, he's really eager to improve it together."

Haas is ahead of Aston Martin, Sauber and Alpine this year in the constructors championship. Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman would likely have to remain consistent to ensure Haas finishes in the top five.

