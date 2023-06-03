Flawless Max Verstappen secures pole position at 2023 F1 Spanish GP as competition falls by the wayside

Max Verstappen stormed his way to pole position at the 2023 F1 Spanish GP, grabbing his maiden pole position in Barcelona. The Dutchman was unstoppable all weekend long, having topped all three practice sessions before qualifying.

The two-time world champion has now put himself in the best possible position to secure yet another win in Spain, showcasing his comfort with the monstrous RB19. The Red Bull driver was the top contender for pole position in all three qualifying rounds, even abandoning his final run in Q3 despite being up on his previous best.

His teammate Sergio Perez, on the other hand, was knocked out of Q2 in the tricky conditions and will start Sunday's main race in P11. Verstappen will share the front row with home hero Carlos Sainz, who was the only Ferrari driver to make it into Q3 after Charles Leclerc astonishingly bowed out of Q1.

Speaking about his excellent qualifying performance to Marc Gene after the session, Max Verstappen said:

"The car was really good. Of course, qualifying started off a bit tricky with the weather but you know, once it started to dry out and in Q3 - the car was on rails. It was really enjoyable to drive today."

Max Verstappen 'feels great' about breaking Sebastian Vettel's Red Bull record

Max Verstappen achieved a remarkable feat by surpassing Sebastian Vettel's long-standing record for the highest number of wins with Red Bull in Formula 1. The Dutchman charged to victory at the 2023 Monaco GP, taking win number 39 with Red Bull.

Displaying his prowess as a two-time world champion, the skilled driver claimed a commanding win on the demanding Monte Carlo street circuit, marking his second career triumph at this prestigious venue. Even in unfavorable circumstances, the RB19 showcased its impressive speed, proving to be a formidable contender.

During the qualifying session, the 25-year-old delivered a stunning performance, particularly in the final sector, which is being hailed as one of the sport's finest displays. With great precision, Verstappen narrowly snatched pole position from the grasp of Fernando Alonso.

Despite the challenging conditions, Verstappen exhibited flawless driving skills in Monaco. He skillfully maneuvered his trusty RB19, coming perilously close to the walls multiple times, yet adeptly avoiding any damage.

Speaking about breaking Vettel's record of 38 wins, Max Verstappen said:

“If you have a good car for a while, you can break these kinds of numbers. But yeah, it's great. I mean, I would have never thought that I would be in this position in my career. When I grew up, I wanted to be a Formula 1 driver and winning these races is amazing. It's better than I could have ever imagined, for sure.”

With the Dutchman starting at the front of the pack in Spain, it will be interesting to see if he can take win number 40.

