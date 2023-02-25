"For once, I agree with everything Toto said" - Red Bull boss finds himself on the same page as rival Wolff on FIA's issues

In a rare occurrence, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner admitted that he is on the same page as Toto Wolff when it comes to the recent changes within the structure of the FIA after president Mohammed Ben Sulayem announced that he will be taking a step back from his day-to-day activities.

In line with this, Sulayem was absent from the F1 Commission meeting, which was instead chaired by Nikolas Tombazis, who will be taking over the day-to-day responsibilities instead.

As reported by crash.net, Toto Wolff commented on the commission meeting, emphasizing that a clear structure was agreed upon, although admitting that there is yet plenty of work left to do in order to achieve the set "objectives." He said:

“We have a structure now that is very clear. Nikolas chaired the last commission. We have a lot on the agenda, short and long term. What we need to try to achieve is to work together pragmatically.Lots of objectives are aligned in having the best, robust regulations and policing to put on a great show.”

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said:

“For once, I agree with everything Toto said! It is an evolution. There are big topics that need to be dealt with, particularly 2026. We need to make sure the engine world, the chassis world, and the product of what we want F1 to be all align. There is enough time to do that. It needs to be a priority over the coming months.”

Ferrari's new team principal Frederic Vasseur, who replaced Mattia Binotto for the upcoming season, was also in agreement with the Red Bull and Mercedes team principals. He said:

“I think it is a good step to start the season with a clear structure. It is important to reinforce them, and the financial department. This is a modern structure that responds to our needs. There are the right profiles to address the topics that we are facing.”

Red Bull advisor admits he hopes that "Mercedes will be strong again"

Speaking of sparks of positivity in the relationship between rivals Red Bull and Mercedes, Helmut Marko recently admitted that he would like to see Mercedes put on strong performances in the future in order to maintain interest within the sport in Germany. He emphasized the emotional connection the people of Austria feel towards Red Bull as the reigning world champions

Speaking to Sport1, Marko said:

“It’s incredible what’s happening in Germany right now. In Austria, it is exactly the opposite. Formula 1 is booming more than ever before. The Red Bull team is seen as the Austrian national team, and the whole country is cheering on that. That’s why I even hope that Mercedes will be strong again so that the Germans will identify with them."

While Mercedes absolutely dominated F1 for eight consecutive years, the Milton Keynes-based team managed to break this streak dramatically in the 2022 season, having achieved both, the drivers' and constructors' titles.

