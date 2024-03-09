"For me personally, Helmut Marko must always be there": Max Verstappen takes a stand for the Red Bull chief advisor

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen claimed that he was 'loyal' to advisor Helmut Marko amidst his suspension rumors in the future.

The Austrian pointed out that there was a possibility that he might miss the upcoming Australian Grand Prix later this month if he gets suspended for alleged disciplinary action.

As per Autosport, Marko is reportedly the subject of an investigation by Red Bull relating to various leaks surrounding Christian Horner's investigation.

Speaking with ORF, the Red Bull team advisor spoke about the issue and said:

“I'll put it this way, it's difficult to judge, or let's put it this way, ultimately, I'll decide for myself what I do. The theoretical possibility always exists. I think it's such a complex issue. Again, we want peace in the team. This world championship will be difficult enough with 24 races and we have to concentrate on that.”

Speaking to Sky Sports, Max Verstappen spoke about Marko's suspension rumors and stated that the latter "must always be there," adding:

"Absolutely. Let‘s see next week. I always said, and everyone at Red Bull know, that for me personally, Helmut Marko must always be there."

Max Verstappen speaks about his 'loyalty' towards Helmut Marko

Max Verstappen stated that he was loyal to Red Bull and also to Helmut Marko as he claimed that the Austrian had been influential within the team since the beginning.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the three-time world champion said:

"I have a lot of respect for Helmut and what we have achieved together. My loyalty to him is very big, and also I have always expressed this to everyone within the team, everyone high up, that he is an important part of my decision-making for all the time in the future as well within the team.

"So, it is very important he stays within the team, including of course everyone else because it is a whole team effort."

Max Verstappen reiterated the importance of keeping 'key figures' like Helmut Marko in the team, adding:

"It is very important we keep the key people together because I feel if such an important pillar falls away, that's also what I've said to the team, that is not good for my situation as well. So yeah, for sure, for me, Helmut has to stay.

"He has built this team together with Dietrich [Mateschitz] from day one. And he's always been very loyal to the team, to everyone within the team, to make sure that everyone would keep their positions already from back in the day."