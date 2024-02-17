Ford issues statement on Red Bull's internal investigation on Christian Horner

Former motorsport head Mark Rushbrook claimed that they were waiting for the conclusion of Red Bull's internal investigation into team principal Christian Horner's alleged inappropriate behavior with a member of staff.

The energy drink has been conducting an internal investigation for allegations against Horner for the past couple of weeks. However, there have been no further developments on the matter after they questioned the Red Bull team principal on February 9.

American automobile giants Ford will be entering F1 as an engine partner for the Austrian team and released a statement on the situation. Speaking with the Associated Press, the Ford motorsport head said:

“As a family company and a company that holds itself to very high standards of behavior and integrity, we do expect the same from our partners. It appears to us, and what we’ve been told, that Red Bull is taking the situation very seriously."

He added:

“And of course, they’re worried about their brand, as well. And that’s why they’ve got an independent investigation and until we see what truth comes out of that, it’s too early for us to comment on it all.”

Red Bull boss reiterates commitment to the team ahead of 2024 season

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner continues to deny any wrongdoing in the ongoing investigation and stated that he was confident of the due process.

As per The Mirror, the Briton said:

"I’m confident in the process and working with the process. I deny absolutely any allegation that has been made against me and yeah, you know it’s… I just continue to work within that process until it's concluded."

Horner emphasized his role with the team and his continued commitment to the Austrian outfit, saying:

"Look I’m absolutely committed to this team. I’ve been here since the beginning, I built this team, and there’s been highs and lows along the way as you’ve seen in some of the videos that you’ve seen earlier.

He continued:

"We’ve won 113 races, we’ve won seven drivers’ world championships, we’ve won six constructors’ world championships in 19 seasons, and that’s in the history books now but it’s what lies ahead that’s always important."

It is unclear when the complete report of the investigation will be made public as the situation might bleed into the early part of the season. Christian Horner remains the Team Principal of Red Bull Racing for the time being and has denied claims of relinquishing his position anytime soon in the future.