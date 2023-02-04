"Ford vs Ferrari: New Generation": Fans react as Red Bull's American partners return to F1

Ford announced their plans to return to F1 after more than 20 years of their last mark in the sport. They revealed that they will be partnering with Red Bull for the 2026 season when the new engine regulations are in use.

This would mark yet another entry for the same season after Cadillac's interest in joining the sport was revealed earlier this year. 2026 is thus going to be an interesting year for the sport.

On that note, here are some of the best reactions from Twitter about the same.

"Ford vs Ferrari: new Generation"

"Redbull ford racing"

"Announce Lando Norris Red Bull Ford domination"

"It's Happening!"

"Can't wait to see some Ford F1 in Silverstone or Monza."

"announce Max Verstappen's 8th title"

"now announce Andretti Cadillac"

"Glad that the sequel to Ford vs Ferrari will remain true to the first, Ferrari getting destroyed."

Steady @steady_f1 @F1 @FordPerformance Glad that the sequel to Ford vs Ferrari will remain true to the first, Ferrari getting destroyed @F1 @FordPerformance Glad that the sequel to Ford vs Ferrari will remain true to the first, Ferrari getting destroyed

How long has Ford been with F1?

As stated previously, this will not be the first time that Ford has stepped into Formula 1.

Though the brand has never been present around as a complete team in the sport, their history as engine manufacturers has been long and prestigious. They also played their part in Michael Schumacher's first championship victory in 1994 under Benetton, their most recent championship. They powered Lotus in 1968 which led Graham Hill to his title victory.

At that point in time, Ford was building DFV (Double Four Valve) engine in Formula 1, which witnessed 155 race wins from a total of 262 races (between 1967 and 1985).

Ford continued to be an integral part of F1 teams until the 2004 season, which was the last time they raced. However, with the new engine regulations kicking in in 2026 which will be using 100% sustainable fuel, Ford will return. Formula 1's CEO, Stefano Domenicali, was delighted with this as Formula 1 quoted him:

“The news today that Ford is coming to Formula 1 from 2026 is great for the sport and we are excited to see them join the incredible automotive partners already in Formula 1.

“Our commitment to be Net Zero Carbon by 2030 and to introduce sustainable fuels in the F1 cars from 2026 is also an important reason for their decision to enter F1."

Ford will be coming in with a 'technical deal' with Red Bull, where the engines will be made by the team itself (RBPT) but will be running under Ford's name. The brand will essentially be helping the team financially and by sharing technical knowledge about the engine.

Poll : 0 votes