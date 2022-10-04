"Forever the lion of Singapore" - Fans hail Sebastian Vettel's performance at 2022 F1 Singapore GP

Last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix saw an outstanding performance from Sebastian Vettel. Even after qualifying at P13 in an underperforming Aston Martin, he was able to finish P8, the best he and the team have had in a while. His teammate Lance Stroll finished P6.

One of the crucial reasons for this result was the start he had. In the tricky conditions, a massive pull-away from him saw him gain 5 positions right after the first chicane into the fourth turn in the streets of Marina Bay. He was even able to hold up Lewis Hamilton for a very long time, who is in a faster and better car than the German.

#SingaporeGP #F1 @AstonMartinF1

Sebastian Vettel is referred to as the "Lion of Singapore" due to his fascinating achievements on the circuit. He has won at the venue more than any other driver on the grid has. His control over the car in those mixed conditions and knowledge of the circuit has helped him perform better than many other drivers who arguably have much better cars.

Although Aston Martin have not been performing too well, both their drivers were good enough in the race to get the 7th place in the Constructor's Championship, leaving Haas behind.

Fans celebrate Sebastian Vettel's mesmerizing drive at Singapore

Sebastian Vettel is one of the most beloved figures in Formula 1. His fans have been waiting for a good performance for a long time this season, which he delivered in Singapore. Here are some of the best reactions from the same:

Vettel's latest win comes after the last time the Singapore GP was held (prior to this year) in 2019, which was also an amazing performance by him. Another victory close to this was in Azerbaijan in 2021, finishing P2.

This year has been hard for him and the team, and the German recently announced his retirement from the sport post-season. Over the span of his career, he has made history, having won nine races in a row and four consecutive World Championships, making him one of the greatest.

His seat in the team will be taken by Fernando Alonso, who is moving from Alpine and is yet to pick a driver for the vacant seat.

