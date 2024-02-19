"Forever Rebl" - Image of Red Bull's pitwall for Bahrain pre-season test goes viral

The first look of the Red Bull pitwall has won the hearts of fans on social media as it showcases their 'Forever Rebl' campaign to commemorate their 20 years in the sport.

The Austrian team announced the campaign that will consist of a series of special events and activations throughout the year which will be globally live-streamed.

The reigning world champions' image of their pitwall for the Bahrain pre-season testing that starts on February 21 will see them embracing the campaign and celebrating the milestone.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner in a recent press release spoke about them celebrating 20 years in F1. He said (via Sports Illustrated):

“This is a momentous year in the Team’s history. Over the past 20 years, Red Bull has succeeded in changing the landscape of Formula One and it has done it by being determined to do things differently, by being committed to playing hard and racing even harder, and by being utterly focused on competing for the biggest prizes in the sport.

“We’ve been lucky enough to do that on multiple occasions and seven Drivers’ titles, six Constructors’ Championship wins and 113 race victories to date demonstrate the success of Red Bull’s vision for the Team.”

Red Bull team opens up on RB20's radical new concept

Christian Horner has stated that the RB20's new bold design wasn't bait for their rivals and was based on their simulator tools in a bid to extract more performance and lap time.

Speaking with Autosport, the Briton said:

"It's not tactical, it's based on performance and what we're seeing through our simulation tools. The car looks quite visibly different in certain areas to last year. Only the stopwatch will tell, but in a virtual world we wouldn't have committed to this design if we didn't feel it was better."

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen added that he is impressed by the team's approach to the 2024 season. He said:

"I'm quite happy with the direction that they chose. They've not been conservative, let's say it like that. I think what I like about the team is that we had a great package, but they took the chance to really go all out, I would say, and try to make it better."

It will be fascinating to see if Red Bull and Max Verstappen can further extend the gap between themselves and their rivals in the 2024 season if the RB20's radical approach works as the team hopes.