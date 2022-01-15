Former Alpine boss could reportedly join FIA ranks

Former Alpine boss Marcin Budkowski could potentially be up for a return to the FIA. A report from Auto Motor und Sport suggests the Pole could be seeking a return to the FIA. He formerly operated as a technical delegate for the world motorsports governing body.

There is also speculation that he could return as Race Director, a role that is currently portrayed by Michael Masi. The Australian, however, could be on borrowed time in the hot seat.

Masi's actions towards the end of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix are being investigated internally by the FIA. It remains to be seen what the outcome of that investigation will do to Masi's future as Race Director.

Budkowski's departure from Alpine comes a week after Aston Martin parted ways with team principal Otmar Szafnauer. Reports indicate Szafnauer will replace Budkowski within the French outfit.

Here's what Budkowski had to say at the time of exit from the French outfit:

“I have enjoyed every bit of being part of the Renault and later Alpine management team, and working with such talented and ambitious people. I will follow the team’s development closely in the coming seasons.”

The French team will need to get their affairs in order quickly and hope to be prepared as a team when pre-season testing in Barcelona comes around.

Alpine driver Fernando Alonso set to take part in virtual 24h of Le Mans

Fernando Alonso is set to participate in this year's virtual 24h of Le Mans. The 40-year-old Spaniard won't be participating as a driver. Instead, he will be the captain of the Alpine Esports team — hoping to guide them to glory with his years of experience in both F1 and WEC.

Reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen is also expected to participate in the race. The Dutchman will feature for his long-time esports team, Redline.

Also Read Article Continues below

Colombian driver Juan Pablo Montoya is also one of the notable names in the list of participants. The former Williams F1 driver will race alongside his son, Sebastian. The virtual 24h of Le Mans will be held on January 15 and 16, 2022.

Edited by Anurag C