Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone arrested in Brazil for illegally carrying guns

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone was arrested in Brazil for illegally carrying guns, reported Reuters. The report said:

“Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone was arrested in Brazil late on Wednesday for illegally carrying a gun while boarding a private plane to Switzerland, local police said on Thursday.”

It went on to claim:

“The Brazilian police found an undocumented LW Seecamp .32 gun in Ecclestone's luggage during an X-ray screening, police said in a statement, adding that the 91-year-old was then arrested and taken to a facility at Viracopos airport in Campinas.”

Police said that Ecclestone admitted to owning the gun, but said he was unaware it was in his luggage. The former F1 boss was allowed bail and to travel to Switzerland. Furthermore, the article claimed that a bail amount of $1,257.55 was paid by the 91-year-old.

It stated:

“Ecclestone acknowledged owning the gun, but said he was unaware it was in his luggage at the time, police said. The Briton paid bail and was freed to travel to Switzerland. Asked about Ecclestone’s arrest, the Sao Paulo state public security office confirmed in a statement to Reuters that a businessman was arrested for possession of a firearm at Campinas’ airport, but did not name him directly. The office said the ‘small, silver colored pistol’ was out of ammunition and that the arrestee had to pay 6,060 reais ($1,257.55) as bail. The handgun was seized, it added.”

Alan Baldwin @alanbaldwinf1 Bernie Ecclestone was arrested in Brazil late on Wednesday for illegally carrying a gun while boarding a private plane to Switzerland, local police said. He paid bail and was freed to travel. #F1 Bernie Ecclestone was arrested in Brazil late on Wednesday for illegally carrying a gun while boarding a private plane to Switzerland, local police said. He paid bail and was freed to travel. #F1

Ecclestone is an FIA vice-president and a member of the World Motorsport Council.

Bernie Ecclestone was influential in promoting F1 for decades

Bernie Ecclestone donned multiple hats in F1. He was the team owner at Brabham and was instrumental in Nelson Piquet's multiple championship triumphs. While in the same role, he got more and more involved with the political side of F1 and became the head of FOCA(Formula One Constructors Association) in 1974. He played a vital role in increasing the sport's global popularity.

Ecclestone was also one of the few people who had declined a knighthood when it was offered to him in the early 2000s as he did not believe he deserved it. In a 2019 interview, he stated that he was happy if he had benefited the country in some way, but since he had not set out with that purpose in mind, he believed he did not deserve such recognition.

Bernie Ecclestone remains a household name despite having left the sport.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anmol Gandhi