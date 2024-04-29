Former F1 boss claims Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff became close for "selfish reasons"

Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has claimed that the relationship between Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff originated due to selfish reasons. Ecclestone added that this was why Hamilton decided to leave Mercedes for Ferrari.

The Austrian and the British superstar have seemingly maintained a close relationship in all these years. Both Wolff and Hamilton have claimed in the past that the two have forged a very close friendship.

It was as part of this friendship that Hamilton went to Monaco to first inform Wolff about his move to Ferrari from Mercedes before making it public.

Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, however, doesn't buy the relationship. Speaking to RacingNews365, he claimed that the two had forged this relationship purely for selfish reasons, saying:

"It was a strange, strange move to make. Toto has relied on him an awful lot more, and they've become close for selfish reasons - both of them. I don't think there was ever a sort of a relationship where you could rely on both parties. There obviously wasn't because that's why he (Hamilton) suddenly decided to leave."

Bernie Ecclestone on why he would not hire Lewis Hamilton

Bernie Ecclestone was further questioned on whether he would have hired Lewis Hamilton. The former F1 supremo replied in the negative, terming Hamilton as 'an unnecessary handful. He added that the relations he had with his drivers were not purely financial.

Claiming that Toto Wolff had let Hamilton assume some power at Mercedes just to keep him happy, Ecclestone said:

"Too much of a handful - an unnecessary handful. He really sort of commands a little at Mercedes. Toto has let him be like that, to keep him on board and keep him happy. But I never had that with the drivers. They're still good, good friends of mine, genuine friends, not for finance or whatever. Good friends."

He added:

"I'd rather have that sort of relationship rather than the fact I jump when somebody says jump, or defend a situation. If I wanted to do something, I'd do it if I thought it was the right thing to do."

The Lewis Hamilton-Toto Wolff partnership at Mercedes is in its final few months. They have not had a great start to the 2024 season, with Hamilton currently ninth in the drivers' standings and Mercedes sitting fourth in the constructors' championship.