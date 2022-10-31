Former F1 CEO played key role in negotiating Red Bull penalty over cost cap breach: Reports

Reports have emerged that former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone was involved in negotiating Red Bull's budget cap punishment. The Briton played a major role in supporting current president Mohammad Ben Sulayem and helped decide on a penalty for the Milton Keynes-based outfit.

As suspicion remains over how Red Bull utilized their money last year, many team principals demanded a transparent report of the cost cap breach. Mercedes were especially doubtful of the Austrian outfit's rapid development last year and hinted towards their 2021 championship doubts.

Later on, when the FIA announced the penalty, Mercedes and Ferrari were not convinced by the punishment. They believed that it would hardly affect a team like Red Bull. Now, reports of Ecclestone's involvement in the situation have caused many to raise their eyebrows.

Notably, Ecclestone is a good friend of Red Bull boss Christian Horner, and the two even vacationed together as a family. Ecclestone also lobbied for Ben Sulayem's selection as the next president and happens to be friends with him as well. Hence, it was no surprise that Sulayem sought his predecessor's counsel.

As informed by Corriere della Sera, Ecclestone did indeed negotiate Red Bull's penalty. The report stated:

"The FIA president, Ben Sulayem, understood that a compromise should be sought as soon as the federal controllers reported the infringement, deciding to personally manage each step. With an exceptional councilor, Bernie Ecclestone. The former father and F1 boss is a friend and supporter of the president, decisive in the lobbying that led to his election. Immediately followed by the appointment to the federal vice-presidency of Fabiana Flosi, 46, wife of Ecclestone (92 years yesterday), to whom she gave a son, Ace. An investiture seen as a testimony of gratitude towards the old boss. Who has been very close to Horner for years."

Former driver believes Red Bull's breach was not minor and demands terminology change

Former driver-turned-pundit Martin Brundle has claimed that he does not feel Red Bull made a 'minor' breach. The Briton believes that the term 'minor' is a bit misleading and can award a significant advantage to teams.

David Croft: "So it's an overspend for Red Bull of 0.37%, but an overspend is still an overspend however large or small, surely a benefit must be derived from that overspend. Scrap the minor or major breach nonsense in the future & 10% wind tunnel reduction? Is that really a strong deterrent?"

While speaking to Sky Sports, Brundle sided with some rival camps and claimed that the breach numbers were upsetting. He said:

“Minor breach is wrong because everybody is super-upset about £432,000. A minor breach goes up to $7.25 million, a full year’s development budget – it clearly makes no sense. A breach is a breach. There should be a rounding number, $100,000-200,000 maximum and then you have to justify it. It has to be the way, otherwise the terminology suggests it is not very serious."

The Austrian outfit received a fine of $7 million and a 10 percent reduction in their aero testing time for 2023. While the team dubbed the penalties as 'draconian', several rivals felt that it would hardly affect them.

