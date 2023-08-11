Former F1 champion was told to “pick up boxing” after Lewis Hamilton was “walking all over” him

From 2014-2016, while driving for Mercedes, Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton fought it out for the F1 championship. They were best friends before both teamed up for Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton dominated Formula 1 from 2014-2020, winning six championships in seven years. Rosberg revealed recently on the SkySport F1 Podcast that he had a great deal of emotional suffering. When the summer break came, he wanted to give up on the sport, but his family made upsetting remarks about his performance. He used to ask his family not to bring up F1 for any reason.

"Go with family and friends, spend a lot of time, and tell them not to mention the words Formula 1. That’s important, which is often difficult because it carries over into the family," he said.

Rosberg continued:

“I would come home and my father or father-in-law would tell me I should pick up boxing, and the reason was because Lewis was walking all over me the day before the race. So my father-in-law or my father would tell me I should pick up boxing when I come home. I’m like, ‘Do you know how painful that is?’

Nico Rosberg managed to beat Lewis Hamilton to win the F1 drivers' world championship in 2016, after which he retired from the sport.

Mercedes boss updates on Lewis Hamilton's contract renewal

Toto Wolff emphasized that the delay in Lewis Hamilton's new contract is due to minor matters, putting an end to speculation about the Brit's retirement or transition to an ambassadorial job in the near future.

F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain - Practice

"That's also not part of the contract negotiations. I believe he has many years ahead as a driver in this team, so it's just about clarifying things in the contract," Wolff said to motorsport-total.

Mercedes has had a poor start to the season, but thanks to the new upgrades, the Brackley-based team has moved up to second place in the constructors' standings. Mercedes will be seeking to win more podiums in the second half of the season with a 51-point advantage over Aston Martin.