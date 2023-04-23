“I really think that Checo will stay”: Former F1 driver backs Sergio Perez to continue with Max Verstappen at Red Bull

Former F1 driver Pedro de la Rosa feels the possibility of Sergio Perez racing alongside Max Verstappen for a long time without changing teams.

After spending almost a decade in the sport, Sergio Perez earned his seat at a winning team with Red Bull in 2021. He has turned out to be Max Verstappen's longest teammate in the sport until now. His amazing strategies have seen him win multiple races and also be a responsible team-working driver.

De la Rossa feels that Sergio Perez will stay with Red Bull for much longer as his performance proves that he deserves a seat with them.

"I really think that Checo will stay at Red Bull or should stay because he’s been getting stronger and stronger race by race since he joined Red Bull. And he’s proved that it’s not easy to adapt to a big team, to a car, especially with this new Formula 1."

De la Rossa feels Max Verstappen will retire earlier than Sergio Perez from Formula 1

De la Rosa feels that this difference in the career starts of the two drivers can mean that the one who has been winning could soon lose motivation to keep racing. On the other hand, he feels, the other would want to achieve more in their career because of the sheer struggle they had to face early.

This is the case between the two RB drivers and, as De la Rossa mentioned, could also be one of the reasons why Max Verstappen would retire earlier than his teammate. He said on the F1 Nation podcast:

"So I think that one very important thing is, if you start your career in Formula 1, and are on a winning team, or you are staying at an early age of your Formula 1 career in a top team, it’s easy to lose interest or motivation towards the end. And that could be after five years, eight years or 14.

"But when you have been on the tough end, you appreciate what you have. And what Checo has right now is hugely interesting. He can wake up every Sunday morning thinking if I have a good day today, I can win this one."

Max Verstappen has mentioned his will to not race in Formula 1 at a very old age, similar to drivers like Fernando Alonso. He would retire rather soon and do something else other than F1. His current contract with Red Bull extends till the 2028 season, and it is thought that this might as well be his final stint in the sport.

