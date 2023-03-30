Former F1 driver feels the German would have done as well as the Spaniard at Aston Martin: "What Fernando Alonso can do, Sebastian Vettel can do too"

Former F1 driver Marc Surer believes Sebastian Vettel would have done just as well as Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin in 2023. The Silverstone-based team has made great strides and currently have the second-fastest car.

Vettel retired from the sport at the end of the 2022 season after more than 15 years in the game. While he failed to enjoy a competitive car towards the end of his career, two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is currently reaping the benefits of Aston Martin's hard work over the winter. The Spaniard achieved two podiums in the first two races of the year.

nic 🏁 @nnicolef1 Sebastian Vettel fans hearing Fernando Alonso saying ‘This is a lovely car to drive’

Sebastian Vettel fans hearing Fernando Alonso saying ‘This is a lovely car to drive’ https://t.co/Geo6AaZsyk

Many continue to speculate which of the two world champions would get better results in the 2023 Aston Martin car. However, Marc Surer believes both would have been equally competitive.

Speaking to Formel1.de's YouTube channel, Surer spoke about Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel. He said:

"Has he stopped now because he could no longer reconcile it with his conscience to drive Formula 1? Or did he stop because the car wasn't competitive? Of course, if the latter is the case, then he bites his ass. Definite. Because now the car goes. And I'll put it this way: What Alonso can do, Vettel can do too."

"We know that if he has a good car, he can win races. He could still do that now. We saw some very good races from him last year."

Former McLaren coordinator on Fernando Alonso's third title chances

Former McLaren team coordinator Jo Ramirez has proposed that if Fernando Alonso remains with Aston Martin for the next two to three years, he may have a chance to secure his third F1 championship title.

Ramirez made a comparison between Alonso and Alain Prost, who retired from racing when he was 41 years old.

t 🌿 @formullana Me watching Fernando Alonso drive the fast Aston Martin that was once so slow it drove Sebastian Vettel to retirement Me watching Fernando Alonso drive the fast Aston Martin that was once so slow it drove Sebastian Vettel to retirement https://t.co/YAnQ05vQZb

Despite being significantly older than his fellow drivers on the track, Fernando Alonso still exhibits outstanding driving skills.

At the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix, the two-time world champion attained a place on the podium, which further underscores the impressive performance of Aston Martin this season. The Spaniard went on to take P3 in Jeddah as well, thwarting his rivals on the track.

Speaking about Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin, Jo Ramirez told AS.com:

"If Aston Martin continues in this line and he endures two or three more years, he can achieve it. The team is on a proper path. Red Bull, and especially Helmut Marko, criticize them for having copied them but that's how F1 has worked for a long time."

"In addition, Alonso is at a magnificent age. When Alain Prost retired he was 41 years old and at his best."

With the 2023 Australian GP coming up next, it will be interesting to see how the two-time world champion fares on a different type of circuit.

