Former F1 driver instructs Sergio Perez to ‘fight his way out of the hole’ after a disastrous Monaco F1 race

Former F1 driver Timo Glock mentioned that Sergio Perez 'will have to fight his way out of the hole' after his disastrous Monaco GP weekend.

The Red Bull F1 driver crashed out in the Q1 session of qualifying on Saturday and was forced to start from the back of the grid. The Mexican had hoped to make some early progress in the main race on Sunday. However, that wasn't the case as he pitted five times to finish P16.

Unfortunately for Perez, he was also lapped twice by his teammate and championship rival Max Verstappen in the race. As per Motorsport-Total, Glock said:

"It hurts for Checo Perez. He knows very well that with such a deficit on points, it will be difficult against Max Verstappen, who has such consistency and is flawless. He has to fight his way out of the hole and has to see that he finds his way back to his old strength."

His Sky Sports Deutschland colleague Ralf Schumacher chimed in and added:

"You have to be fair, he has shown great races this season and the points show how strong Red Bull is. This weekend he made a mistake and Monaco is a track, that doesn't forgive mistakes."

"We paid the price for my mistake and that's been very costly" - Sergio Perez

The Mexican driver stated that he paid the price for his mistake in qualifying for walking home empty-handed from the Monaco GP. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Sergio Perez said:

"We paid the price for my mistake and that's been very costly. I just have to apologize to my whole team because it is unacceptable to have this kind of mistake. I have to move on, learn from it, and I cannot afford another zero in the championship."

"It was going really well. Unfortunately, I hit the traffic fairly early and that put us back to our original position. Then the rain came and we were one of the last ones to pit. Then I clipped the wall and it was just all a mess. I broke my front wing with Magnussen who just broke [deep] out of the chicane and it just went bad. When you are in those positions, you always have to risk a lot."

It will be fascinating to see if Sergio Perez can bounce back from the disappointment of Monaco in the coming days and get back to his best in Barcelona this weekend.

