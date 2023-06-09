Former F1 driver Nico Rosberg surprised at Mercedes’ lack of approach to poach engineers from rival teams

Former Mercedes F1 driver Nico Rosberg was surprised by the fact that the team hasn't fetched any engineers from Red Bull this season (which usually happens) despite their performance in the past and current seasons.

Not Mercedes themselves, but there have been quite a lot of teams borrowing the talent from Red Bull. Some of the prime examples of the same are Dan Fallows, who was the head of aerodynamics at RBR and moved previously to Aston Martin as their technical director. Rob Marshall, who has been with Red Bull for a long time, will be moving to McLaren soon.

While these teams have surely benefitted in one way or the other (owing to the massive improvement that Aston Martin have showcased) 2016 world champion Rosberg feels it is weird that Mercedes haven't done it already, as he told SkyF1,

"The teams are going for it to try and get the talent from Red Bull which is the normal way in F1. That’s what always happens."

"Mercedes – strange that they haven’t been a little bit more active there. The knowledge that you also get around a set of regulations when you take someone from the best team is just so valuable. Perhaps that’s a little surprising."

The Brackley-based outfit has been on the chase for a competitive car since the new regulations were introduced in the past season of the sport. However, although the W13 was close to being a failure and the W14 didn't impress many at first, they still haven't hired any engineers from Red Bull, who are currently dominating.

Mercedes boss warns performance could worsen in Canada despite the improvement in Spain

Mercedes introduced new upgrades to the W14 during the Monaco GP which really showed their capability during the race that followed in Spain on the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell pulled themselves to an amazing P2 and P3 finish, pushing them ahead of Aston Martin in the standings in second place.

However, team principal Toto Wolff feels that it is quite not the right time for them to be carried away with the performance, since it could perhaps worsen in the next race in Canada. Something similar happened in Spain when they expected to qualify on P2 and P3 but didn't. Wolff said,

"I don't want to go to Canada and say that's another second and third there because it could as easily be a fifth and sixth. There is more to understand."

Mercedes had also earlier mentioned that they will not be battling with Red Bull currently, since it seems to be a tough target, but Aston Martin and Ferrari will be on their radar. This shows that the team is pretty much trying to finish second in the championship this season.

