Former F1 driver warns Max Verstappen of one attitude change that could impact his performance

Max Verstappen is expecting his first child with girlfriend Kelly Piquet this year. However, former F1 driver Lucas di Grassi believes Verstappen's attitude outside the car will change as he will likely avoid dangerous races and events for the sake of his family.

Verstappen has been dating Brazilian model turned social media influencer Kelly Piquet for many years. During the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the couple announced that they are expecting a child, with Kelly being pregnant with the Dutchman's first baby.

She is likely to give birth soon, and Verstappen might split his time from F1 to raise and nurture his small family.

Verstappen is 27 years old and is a four-time world champion already. Hence, many expect his behavior and mindset to change after becoming a father.

During a podcast with Racingnews365, former F1 driver Lucas di Grassi, who raced for Virgin in 2010, compared his situation to Verstappen's and suggested likely changes that could be seen in the four-time world champion in the coming years.

When asked if Max Verstappen's behavior will change after becoming a father, Grassi said:

"Inside the car never. Outside of the car, I think I wouldn't do certain races I would have done in the past. For example, I would never go to dangerous races that I think are too dangerous for me to do, unless there is an incredible opportunity. Before, it [I became a father it] was just me, so it really didn't matter."

He added:

"I would say that if it changes your behavior inside the car, cautiously, it's definitely not good, so it will be damaging for your performance."

Verstappen has previously suggested that he wants to retire early from the sport and explore other quests outside of racing. He wants to live his life to the fullest and fulfil all his dreams.

Max Verstappen reveals he would prefer having a baby boy

Max Verstappen, a four-time world champion, will soon become a father. His girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, will give birth to the couple's first child in the first quarter of 2025.

Meanwhile, ahead of the baby's arrival, the 27-year-old was asked by Alain Prost on Canal+ if he would prefer having a boy. To this, Verstappen replied:

"Of course. But it’s fine; at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter. Whenever it’s yours, it’s always special."

Verstappen is raising Kelly Piquet's five-year-old daughter Penelope from her first relationship with ex-Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat. He often credits Penelope for giving him some sort of training as a bonus dad.

However, Max Verstappen acknowledged that raising his own child will be challenging. But he is ready to embrace it and is looking forward to becoming a father.

