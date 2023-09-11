Former F1 driver weighs in on Mercedes boss' claims that were termed 'b*llsh*t' by Max Verstappen

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher recently addressed Toto Wolff's comments regarding Max Verstappen getting preferential treatment at Red Bull.

The Mercedes team principal believes that the world champions have been building a car which suits the two-time world champion and does not favor his teammate Sergio Perez. Talking about the gap between Perez and Verstappen this season, Wolff said:

"Checo’s not an idiot. We have seen in all these years Checo is a Grand Prix winner, multiple Grand Prix winner and he was at Racing Point, so I cannot comprehend [it]."

Schumacher claimed that it wouldn't be surprising if Red Bull are trying to build a car that is better suited to Verstappen as the Dutchman is their best bet for success. He told F1-insider.com:

"Getting a car that suits your driving style is every Formula 1 driver’s job. It was and is one of the secrets of success for the greatest drivers. Senna did it, Prost, Lauda, my brother, and now Max. I also tried to influence the engineers so that I felt comfortable in the car."

“One thing is certain, a team always does what promises the greatest success. If a Perez car were better for the team, Red Bull would go in that direction.”

Max Verstappen responds to Toto Wolff's claims about his dominance

The Dutch driver didn't hold back while responding to the comments made by the Mercedes team principal and termed them as 'B******t'.

Max Verstappen also rubbished the claim that the team was building the car around him. As per PlanetF1, he said:

"Bullsh*t comments. It’s not like that. I mean, I just drive the car I get to the fastest way possible. I’m not there to tell the guys to give me more front end, because that’s how I like it."

“I’ll just say ‘Design me the fastest car, and I’ll drive around that.’ Every single year it’s just different, every car drives a little bit differently. People will say what is your driving style? My driving style is not something particular, I adapt to what I need for the car to go quickly.”

There is some truth to the argument that Red Bull have been developing a car that suits Max Verstappen's race style, which is understandable given that the Dutchman has been the best driver on the track for the past season and a half. He currently enjoys 145-point lead over teammate Sergio Perez at the top of the drivers' standings.