Former F1 drivers who raced in 2023 LeMans 24 hours

Several former F1 drivers recently raced in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023. Since it is one of the most prestigious events in motorsports, many drivers from different disciplines compete in it. This year was no different, as the grid had loads of drivers from the famous single-seater series, Formula 1.

In the past, there have been countless F1 drivers who have competed in Le Mans and many other World Endurance Championship races as well. This year was no different. Here is a full list of drivers, their teams, and where they ended up after an intense race that went on for 24 hours.

Some of these drivers have been in F1 for quite some time before shifting to other racing series and competing in Le Mans, while some of them have only been connected to F1 as a development driver and have driven in only one or two races before venturing into other racing series.

Complete list of former F1 drivers who raced in 2023 Le Mans 24 hours

HYPERCAR CLASS

Antonio Giovinazzi - Ferrari AF Corse - 1st



We did it! Winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans in Ferrari colors is an emotion that words can barely describe. A moment to cherish forever.



This is for all of you who believed in us. Thank you!





Antonio Giovinazzi - Ferrari AF Corse - 1st

Sebastian Buemi - Toyota Gazoo Racing - 2nd

Brendon Hartley - Toyota Gazoo Racing - 2nd

Sébastien Bourdais - Cadillac Racing - 4th

Esteban Gutiérrez - Glickenhaus Racing - 7th

Paul di Resta - Peugeot Totalenergies - 8th

Jean-Éric Vergne - Peugeot Totalenergies - 8th

Jack Aitken - Action Express Racing - 17h

André Lotterer - Porsche Penske Motorsport - 22nd

Felipe Nasr - Porsche Penske Motorsport - RETIRED

Kamui Kobayashi - Toyota Gazoo Racing - RETIRED

LMP2 CLASS

Robert Kubica - Team WRT - 10th

Pietro Fittipaldi - JOTA - 24th

COMPETITOR DEMONSTRATING NEW TECHNOLOGY

Jenson Button - Hendrick Motorsports - 39th

Note: The positions mentioned are overall and are not specific to classes.

Charles Leclerc open to competing in Le Mans in the future if he leaves F1

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc was recently present in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023. He was of course in the Ferrari garage, supporting the brand's team in the World Endurance Championship.

After 50 years, the Italian team won the intense 24-hour endurance race, beating the dominant Toyota Gazoo Racing team.

Charles Leclerc was extremely delighted to see Ferrari stand on the top spot and hinted that he too wishes to race in Le Mans in the future.

"Why not? I would love to. It is an incredible event. For sure, one day in my life, I want to tick this box but when will it be? I don't know. Again, extremely proud of what Ferrari has done, it is crazy," he told Eurosport.

"It feels absolutely amazing. Having a Ferrari winning is incredible on a return after so many years, so a very special edition," Leclerc added.





"I would love to drive a Ferrari here. It would be an incredible experience. Once in my life, I want to tick that box."



"I'm so happy. It's incredible to have a Ferrari win here."





Charles Leclerc is currently in seventh position in the drivers' championship table with only 42 points.

