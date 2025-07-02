Former F1 Insider puzzled by ‘Max Verstappen replacing George Russell at Mercedes’ talk 

Will Buxton shared his hot take on rumours of Max Verstappen allegedly holding talks with Mercedes over a potential switch in 2026. According to the former F1 insider, the Silver Arrows are creating a big dilemma for themselves, as losing either Kimi Antonelli or George Russell is a risky move.

Ad

According to Sky Sports Italy, Verstappen is reportedly open to exiting Red Bull at the end of the year to join Mercedes in 2026. The reigning world champion's negotiations with Toto Wolff and co. have advanced quickly.

While Verstappen is contracted with Red Bull until 2028, he allegedly has exit clauses in his deal, which might pave the way for an early exit.

Meanwhile, former F1 insider Will Buxton shared his detailed opinion on the speculation on X (formerly known as Twitter). Buxton opined that Mercedes could face a complex dilemma if they sign Max Verstappen since they invested heavily in their current lineup, featuring George Russell and Kimi Raikkonnen.

Ad

Trending

Bringing in Verstappen could disrupt both, since his dominance often overshadows teammates, added Buxton. He also suggests this could all be part of broader contract politics, not necessarily a real move.

"The Max to Mercedes chat has always fascinated and confused me. There’s no questioning he’s the best driver in F1, but to make space, Mercedes has a quandary. They’ve invested heavily in George’s career and in preparing him for the shot at the title that 2026 could represent."

Ad

"And yet Antonelli is the anointed heir, handpicked and personally guided by Toto to be the team’s long-term future. A play for Max means either sacrificing their investment in the present or their future. But beyond that, it adds an extra complication in so much as what happens to Verstappen’s teammates. Because things traditionally don’t end well. He’s so good that he doesn’t just dominate, he destroys."

Ad

Will Buxton @wbuxtonofficial LINK The Max to Mercedes chat has always fascinated and confused me. There’s no questioning he’s the best driver in F1, but to make space Mercedes have a quandary. They’ve invested heavily in George’s career and in preparing him for the shot at the title that 2026 could represent. He’s having probably his best year in F1. And yet Antonelli is the anointed heir, hand picked and personally guided by Toto to be the team’s long term future. A play for Max means either sacrificing their investment in the present or their future. But beyond that it adds an extra complication in so much as what happens to Verstappen’s teammates. Because things traditionally don’t end well. He’s so good that he doesn’t just dominate, he destroys. Drop George, and do you risk Kimi’s carefully curated development being derailed by the relentless brilliance of Max? Drop Kimi and you either pause his progression in a reserve role or lose him entirely, and then have to pray George doesn’t go the same way as everyone else lined up with Max. There’s no question every team on the grid would do anything to secure Max, he’s that good. But Mercedes have always been pragmatic. Always looked long term. Securing Max takes him away from their rivals, it further unsettles an already shaky Red Bull, but does it play only to the short term, where Mercedes have always looked further ahead? Of course there’s always the possibility Mercedes drops nobody and all of this talk is politicking within the wider context of contract negotiations that extend beyond Mercedes. There’s always the possibility that Mercedes have a very difficult decision to make. Fascinating times.

Ad

George Russell earlier said in Austria that Verstappen is having backdoor talks with Mercedes, and Toto Wolff also shied away from denying it outright.

Christian Horner responds to rumours of Max Verstappen-Mercedes talks

Max Verstappen with Christian Horner at the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Practice - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen, who has been with Red Bull since 2016, is reportedly considering pulling the plug after 10 years. The 2025 season has been challenging for him after he slipped to P3 in the title race with 155 points in 11 races.

Ad

Moreover, with new engine regulations making their debut in 2026, Verstappen is likely to jump ship. However, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner is unfazed by the chatter and deemed it 'noise.' Talking to Sky Sports in Austria, Horner said:

“It is a lot of noise, and I think Max [Verstappen] gets quite annoyed by it. We are very clear with the contract we have with Max until 2028. Anything is entirely speculative that has been said. We tend to not pay too much attention to it."

Horner added that George Russell is frustrated since his contract extension talks with Mercedes are getting delayed, and hence, he is stirring the pot with his statements.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More