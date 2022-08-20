Former F1 race director Michael Masi to take new role in motorsports following FIA exit

Former F1 race director Michael Masi is in line to become the chairman of the Supercars commission in Australia. If this goes through, then Masi will be replacing Neil Crompton, who left his position as the chairman at the end of June this year.

As per a report by Motorsport, Crompton's exit appears to be in line with plans to bring Masi to the Supercars Commission in Australia. This will be Masi's next assignment after a much-maligned stint as race director that ended with the Abu Dhabi GP last season.

The report also stated that Masi's appointment was subject to approval, writing:

“According to multiple sources, Supercars is in the process of having Masi’s appointment approved by the team owners at Sandown this weekend.”

Motorsport Radio @motorsportradio F1: FIA Confirms Michael Masi has been ousted in shocking new video motorsport.radio/fia-president-… F1: FIA Confirms Michael Masi has been ousted in shocking new video motorsport.radio/fia-president-…

Michael Masi came into the limelight last season when his role as the race director was brought into scrutiny. Apart from the safety car fiasco in the season finale, Masi also made numerous other questionable decisions. His departure has led to changes in how the FIA approaches a race weekend as there are now two race directors in place.

The Australian initially made a name for himself as an administrator in Supercars, where he held the deputy race director role with Motorsport Australia. In 2018, he moved to the FIA as F1 race director Charlie Whiting's deputy.

Following Whiting's sudden demise, Masi was thrust into the role of race director at the 2019 F1 Australian GP. He held the position for two years before being removed following the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP controversy.

What is the former F1 race director's role at Supercars Commission?

As part of his next assignment, Michael Masi will become the chairman of the Supercars Commission of Australia. The report states the responsibilities of the commission as:

“The Supercars Commission governs the technical and sporting rules in the Aussie category with its recommendations then going to the Board for final approval.”

AutoRacing1.com @AutoRacing1

(GMM) Formula 1 is dangerously low on race directors ahead of next weekend’s inaugural and highly anticipated first race on the streets of Miami.

With Michael Masi ousted over the ... F1: Michael Masi may have to be called in to Race Direct the Miami GP - autoracing1.com/pl/364768 (GMM) Formula 1 is dangerously low on race directors ahead of next weekend’s inaugural and highly anticipated first race on the streets of Miami.With Michael Masi ousted over the ... F1: Michael Masi may have to be called in to Race Direct the Miami GP - autoracing1.com/pl/364768(GMM) Formula 1 is dangerously low on race directors ahead of next weekend’s inaugural and highly anticipated first race on the streets of Miami.With Michael Masi ousted over the ... https://t.co/8L8prH3LWS

Former chairman Neil Crompton has held the role in an interim capacity since 2020. He left the role and split with the commission on June 30 with the Supercars CEO currently standing in as the Chair.

After a rather tumultuous time in F1, Michael Masi might just be happy to work away from all the spotlight that comes with the pinnacle of motorsport.

Who do you think will win the Constructors' Championship this year? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C