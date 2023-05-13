“A driver like Max Verstappen is born once every 20 years” - Former F1 racer claims Red Bull star is on ‘same level’ as Michael Schumacher

Former F1 driver Giancarlo Fishicella lauded current championship leader Max Verstappen by saying that drivers like him do not appear often on the scene. He also compared him to F1 legend Michael Schumacher, whom Fishicella raced alongside:

"I raced against Schumacher and I think there is no one as strong as him in race management. He remains number one to this day. But if we talk about driving talent, Max is on the same level. I fear that Max is destined to dominate for a long time."

Max Verstappen is, indeed, currently dominating the grid. Taking three victories off the first five races this season, and winning the world championship in the past two seasons, has helped him increase his fanbase.

It has been mentioned a couple of times that he has also improved his driving style quite a bit. Fishicella mentioned the same:

"At the beginning, he used to crash and make some mistakes due to inexperience, while now he hardly ever makes a mistake. He has acquired an incredible consistency of performance, eliminating weaknesses. He is fast in wet, dry, qualifying laps, and races. He is complete."

Having achieved all of this, Max Verstappen is still quite young. There surely are a lot of tracks for him to win on and a lot of records to break, but his young age helps the same. Fishicella added that drivers like him are rare.

"If we talk about precocity, considering what he has done and is doing at his age, he is even ahead of the greats of the past who preceded him. Only Charles Leclerc can be compared to him in this regard. And in any case, a driver like Verstappen is born once every 20 years."

Austrian racing driver believes Max Verstappen will win this year's world championship

Max Verstappen

Having witnessed Max Verstappen's win in the Miami Grand Prix, Austrian driver Philipp Eng, who races Gran Turismo challenges, predicts the Dutchman to win the title again.

There have been talks about Sergio Perez winning the world championship since he is the only one who is challenging the double world champion. The Mexican driver has won two races in the season so far and is closely following his teammate in the championship. But, according to Eng, it will be quite difficult for him to get past Verstappen.

"In the end, it will come down to Max Verstappen. He can call up his performance at any time. He’s in the fastest car. The World title gives him an extra boost. A race like that in Miami is great for an athlete’s self-confidence – that can only help. As much as I'd like to wish Perez, it’s going to be difficult for him."

Max Verstappen has a comfortable lead in the championship right now. Since Red Bull's RB19 is such a competitive car, all he has to do the rest of the season is sit back and lead races. This, of course, until other teams develop their cars, which has been in speculation with the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari.

