Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan passes away at 76 years of age

Former F1 team principal and aero wizard Adrian Newey's manager Eddie Jordan passed away at the age of 76, after a long battle with cancer on March 20. The Irishman was a prominent figure in the world of motorsport after he founded the Jordan Grand Prix with his chief designer Gary Anderson in 1991.

Ad

In his racing team, Jordan fielded some of the most iconic F1 drivers like Damon Hill, Ralf Schumacher, and Heinz Herard Frentzen in the late 90s. However, inarguably the most famous driver that came from the Jordan F1 team was Michael Schumacher after he made his debut in Spa 1991.

In 2024, Eddie Jordan was also revealed as the longtime friend and manager of Adrian Newey after the former negotiated the aero wizard's deal to Aston Martin from Red Bull. In a statement released by the former F1 team boss' family, after Jordon's death, shared by BBC's Andrew Benson on X, they wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Eddie passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20th March 2025 at the age of 76, after battling with an aggressive form of prostate cancer for the past 12 months."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former F1 driver and Sky Sports pundit Karun Chandhok also expressed his emotions about the news and wrote on social media platform X, saying:

"There will never be another like him. Sleep well EJ."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Eddie Jordan had earlier discussed his cancer treatment on his podcast 'Formula for Success,' which he co-hosted with former Red Bull driver David Coulthard.

When Eddie Jordan spoke about his cancer diagnosis to his fans

Former F1 team principal Eddie Jordan had previously revealed that he was battling prostate and bladder cancer which had spread to his his spine and pelvis.

Ad

On his Formula for Success podcast, the 76-year-old had urged his listeners to be aware of their health and encouraged regular checkups, saying in 2024:

“We’ve kind of alluded to it over the shows, way back in March and April, I was diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer, and then it spread into the spine and the pelvis, so it was quite aggressive. This is a little message, and everybody listening to this: Don’t waste or put it off. Go and get tested, because in life, you’ve got chances.

Ad

“There is so much medical advice out there and so many things that you can do to extend your lifetime. Go and do it. Don’t be stupid. Don’t be shy. It’s not a shy thing. Look after your body, guys.”

Eddie Jordan remained the team boss until he sold his team first to MF1 Rcaing in 2006 and later to Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, who later renamed the team Force India and races as Aston Martin F1 team in the sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback