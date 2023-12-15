Former F1 team boss shares 'news from England' that will worry Red Bull rivals

Former F1 team boss Giancarlo Minardi mentioned that he believes the 2024 Red Bull RB20 will be even better than the all-conquering RB19.

The Austrian team recorded a historic season in 2023 as they managed to win every single race barring one in Singapore and had a 97.5% win rate. During the year, they managed to break almost every single record in the 22 completed races.

There is, however, hope amongst certain corners that the 2024 season will be more competitive as other teams try to close up on Red Bull. Speaking with Gazzetta della Sport, Minardi expressed his doubts, as he believed that the world champions will have an even more dominating car next year. He said:

“Everyone says yes, that they will be. But I would wait a while to say it. They have an advantage that I think is difficult to fill at the moment. Because by carefully analyzing the 2023 races I got the idea that Verstappen never allowed us to see the maximum of his possibilities."

He added:

"And this doesn’t give us much hope. And then I get news from England that their 2024 car is even better.”

Red Bull team boss speaks on the motivation for them in 2024

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner stated that everyone in the Austrian outfit's factory was very motivated given the success they had in the 2023 season.

While appearing on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Horner shared that their inability to win the Singapore Grand Prix as one of the motivating factors for 2024. He said:

"Everybody is so motivated by success and of course, Singapore still hurt this year that we lost the race and that's a big reminder, it's a humbling reminder, that it's not that easy and we've got some massive competitors that want to beat us and want to see us fail."

He added:

"It's that motivation that charges us and drives us and that winning feeling becomes addictive and nobody wants to lose that winning feeling."

The Red Bull team principal claimed that the RB19 will go down in F1 history as arguably the most dominant car. The team managed to secure their second Constructors Championship in a row and 6th overall by accumulating 860 points in 22 races.

It will be fascinating to see if the RB20 is equally or even more dominant than the RB19 in the 2024 season and if it will help the team secure a hat trick of Constructor's Championships once again.