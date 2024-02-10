Former F1 team boss doesn't think George Russell can lead the Mercedes attack after Lewis Hamilton’s departure

Former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan doesn't believe George Russell could lead Mercedes after Lewis Hamilton's departure at the end of the 2024 season.

The young Briton is expected to lead the former world champions after Hamilton will move to Ferrari at the beginning of the 2025 season. Russell is only in his third year with the team and is coming off the back of a difficult 2023 campaign where he managed just two podiums in 22 races.

While appearing on the Formula for Success podcast, Eddie Jordan claimed that he wasn't on board with the idea of George Russell leading Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton has had his number in their two seasons as teammates. He said:

"Let’s be honest, George Russell has won one grand prix. Do I think he can be a world champion next year or the year after? I just think that Lewis had too much on him. When Lewis didn’t quite have the car that he wanted at the beginning of the year, George was able to drive around that.

“Lewis didn’t bother because… not that he didn’t bother but he just didn’t feel that the car was good enough to be able to do the job. But, nevertheless, as the season progressed, Lewis got his mojo together. And he made us all look up and say, ‘Hmm, maybe Lewis still has it.’ And I think that because of the change in fortune, that’s why he went to Ferrari.”

Mercedes boss vouches for George Russell to lead the team after Hamilton's exit

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said he was confident that George Russell would be the ideal team leader after Lewis Hamilton's exit in 2025.

Speaking with the Telegraph, Wolff highlighted the young Briton's qualities as a driver. He said:

"One thing that hasn’t been discussed enough is George, he is part of this new generation with Lando, etc. I couldn’t wish for a better team leader when Lewis leaves. Such a quick, talented guy in the car.

"We just need to take the right choice for the second seat but that’s not something that I want to rush. But I always like change, because change equals opportunity."

George Russell will want to be more competitive and prove his naysayers wrong by stepping up and taking over from Lewis Hamilton as the new team leader.