Former F2 racer speaks out about car disparity in the feeder series, post goes viral

Former F2 driver Max Esterson has claimed that the disparity among different teams and their engines in the feeder series affects performance a lot more than outsiders understand. The American racer competed for Trident in F2 this year, before parting ways with the team in Round 12 in Baku.Esterson failed to make an impact in F2 this season, as the 23-year-old scored no points in 11 rounds. Following this, he parted ways with the team and joined the JDC/Miller MotorSports team to compete in the Petit Le Mans on Saturday, October 11.Driving alongside Tijmen van der Helm and Neel Jani, Esterson put in a decent performance and finished 12th in the race at Road Atlanta.When a fan commented on his performance in the race on X, pointing to how the display was in stark contrast to his performances in F2 this year, Esterson replied, commenting on the disparity within F1's feeder series.&quot;Thank you. The disparity between cars and engines in F2 affects performance more than most people probably know (why I no longer wanted to do it),&quot; he wrote.Max Esterson @MaxEstersonLINKThank you. The disparity between cars and engines in F2 affects performance more than most people probably know (why I no longer wanted to do it)The post has garnered more than 195K views. After one full season in F3 with Jenzer Motorsport, Esterson was promoted in 2025, but struggled to showcase any performance for Trident, which has scored a total of two points this year.While Formula 2 is a spec series on paper, meaning all teams are mandated to use the same chassis, engine, and tires, performance disparities are still noticeable between the teams. This is because some of the more established teams (PREMA, for example) can manage engine and chassis wear better, optimizing their power units more sustainably.The front-running outfit also has better engineers, simulation tools, and driver feedback systems, allowing them to gain an edge over their competition.Former F2 driver Max Esterson reflects on his SportsCar debutThe #85 JDC Miller-MoterSports Porsche 963 during the Petit Le Mans - Source: GettyFormer F2 driver Max Esterson made his IMSA SportsCar Championship debut at the Petit Le Mans on Saturday, driving the Porsche 963 for JDC Miller-MotorSports, alongside Tijmen van der Helm and Neel Jani. The driver thanked the team for having him during the weekend at Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia. Esterson took to X on Sunday to share thoughts about his performance during his first-ever endurance race.&quot;My first endurance race in the books. Triple stint to start the race with a great car and strategy saw me go from 12th to 4th. Unfortunately we had a few setbacks and struggled a bit in the cooler conditions at night. Thanks to the team for having me!&quot; he wrote.Action Express Racing claimed the victory at the Petit Le Mans with a trio of Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber, and Frederik Vesti behind the wheel to give Cadillac a second consecutive win at Road Atlanta. Team Penske's Matt Campbell and Mathieu Jaminet also secured the drivers' title with a third-place finish.