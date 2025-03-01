Former FIA steward pulls no punches as he discusses Max Verstappen family's accusations of British bias

Former FIA steward Johnny Herbert has hit back at Max Verstappen and his dad Jos for accusing the former of being biased towards British drivers. In an interview, Herbert said that he was British and had all the right to support British drivers.

The former F1 driver-turned-broadcaster was sacked from the FIA steward panel for the 2025 season. In a statement, the governing body stated that Herbert's duties as a steward and a media face didn't align with the FIA's code of ethics.

As a result, Herbert was let go from the panel. However, he isn't letting the issue slide. Last season, he was accused of being biased towards non-British drivers, especially Verstappen.

During the 2024 Mexico Grand Prix, Verstappen was slapped with two time penalties for pushing Lando Norris off the track, and Herbert happened to be the active steward on that panel.

This led Max's dad, Jos, to question Herbert and FIA for violating conflict of interest. Meanwhile, Herbert broke his silence on accusations of being biased towards British drivers. Talking to CasinoApps.com, he said, via Motorsport.com:

"The Verstappens keep intimating there’s a bias. I keep reading about the supposed bias. I read that and then wonder, 'So I can't support a British driver because I'm British?' I can't support Lewis or George or Lando. It’s ridiculous."

He added:

"But coming the other way is fine apparently, as was the case in what happened with me. If you’re a Dutchman, you can sort of have a go at the Brits and say the Brits have got no real morals for how they are as race fans. It’s supposed to go both ways, isn’t it?"

Herbert also added that all his decisions for the 2024 season were accepted without any objection. However, following an alleged complaint, FIA reportedly changed its stance at the last minute.

Christian Horner distances Max Verstappen from Johnny Herbert's sacking

Max Verstappen [L] Christian Horner [R] (Image Source: Getty)

Johnny Herbert getting sacked from the FIA steward panel for the 2025 season led to speculations about Max Verstappen's influence in the decision-making. However, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner backed his driver.

Horner rubbished the claims. Talking to Sky Sports at the Autosports awards, Horner said, via Motorsportweek:

“Firstly, it has absolutely nothing to do with Max, but it’s absolutely the right decision. You cannot have stewards working in the media. You’re either on the sporting regulatory side or you’re on the media side. You can’t have a foot in both camps."

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, has yet to react to the matters involving Herbert. His focus remains on the 2025 season, where he will defend his title for the fourth time in a row.

However, the quest will likely not be easy, as the grid is expected to get competitive compared to the last season.

