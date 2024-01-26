Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner already working on a second F1 book

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner revealed that he is working on a second book after the popularity of his first book.

Post his term with Haas, Guenther Steiner has seemingly still not left the spirit of F1 behind as he revealed that he is working on a second book with James Hogg. The latter had approached Steiner earlier as well, following which Steiner's first book - "Surviving to Drive: An Exhilarating Account of a Year Inside Formula 1" was published. The book gained enough traction to sell over 150,000 copies in 12 different languages.

Steiner was quoted as saying to Motorsport.com:

"We are working on the second book at the moment. That was planned already before. Now, obviously, the story maybe changes a little bit!"

He further added that writing and publishing his first book was a new experience and that he had the opportunity to learn about a new industry:

"It was a completely new experience. And I learned a lot about how some industries work, how things are done because I was never exposed to this before."

Guenther Steiner is referred to as the star of Drive to Survive, a Netflix F1 series that documents an entire Formula 1 season both on and off the track. Steiner is popular on the show for his quirky humor.

Much like the show, the book Surviving to Drive is Steiner's account and perspective of the 2022 season with the Haas F1 team. At the time, he served as their team principal. He was replaced by Ayao Komatsu ahead of the 2024 season.

New Haas team principal expects the team to start the 2024 F1 season at the bottom

After an optimistic 2022 season when Haas managed to finish eighth in the championship, the 2023 season hammered them down to the bottom again.

Ahead of the upcoming F1 season, Ayao Komatsu has taken control of the team as their principal, replacing Guenther Steiner. Komatsu was previously the Director of Engineering at Haas, and given the time he has spent with the team and the experience he has gained, being the team principal could be fruitful.

However, he still doesn't have much expectations from the team early in the 2024 season. Komatsu revealed that their target is to finish eighth, but also stated that the team could start well at the bottom in Bahrain.

"It’s 8th place [the target for 2024]. We were in last place in 2023, so we have to beat two other teams," Formu1a.uno quoted him as saying.

"But considering the team’s current position, we don’t have what we need. If we are a small team and have a smaller budget than others, and if we don’t have a good structure as a team, there’s no way we can compete. I think the car we’ll take to Bahrain is still at the bottom," he added.

Kevin Magnussen in the 2023 Haas (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen will continue to drive for the team in the 2024 season.