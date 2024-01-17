Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner pinpoints German F1 driver as 'one of the best in Formula 1'

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has named Nico Hulkenberg as one of the best drivers in Formula 1.

The German made a comeback to the sport last year with Haas, partnering alongside Kevin Magnussen. Hulkenberg impressed everyone with his performances, especially in qualifying, taking the car where it did not belong, such as in Austria, where he qualified in P2 behind Max Verstappen.

Impressed by his former charge's results, Steiner pinpointed Hulkenberg as one of the best drivers in the sport. He compared both Haas drivers and said (via Planetf1):

“I think they’re both good drivers. Nico, obviously, he showed last year that in qualifying, I think he’s one of the best in Formula 1. If you give Kevin a good car and he starts fighting, he will be there.”

Haas team boss speaks on not being 'another' Guenther Steiner

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu stated that he has no intention of following and becoming like his predecessor Guenther Steiner whilst leading the only American team on the grid.

Steiner was a larger-than-life figure due to his popularity in the paddock post his appearance on the Netflix series Drive to Survive. He was known for his straight-talking approach both on and off the track.

Komatsu told F1.com that although he respects Steiner, he doesn't intend to follow the latter.

“Of course, I’m not trying to be Guenther Steiner! He’s a very different person. We got on, honestly, really, really well. We respect each other, we respect each other’s positions and job roles during work and off work as well," he said.

"We used to go to dinner quite a lot as well over a race weekend – again, not to talk about work but because we got on pretty well. But I’m not here to replace Guenther Steiner as a character," Komatsu added.

Komatsu went on to add:

“He’s a very different character, as you know, and he has got very different strengths and weaknesses to me. I’m not trying to be someone else and Gene knows that and if Gene wanted a Guenther Steiner replacement in that way, he would have appointed somebody else."

"So I understand that Gene wants something different and I will try to be the best version of myself rather than trying to be somebody else,” he concluded.

It remains to be seen if Komatsu can take Haas back to the midfield where it was in 2018.