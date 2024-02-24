Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner set for a return to F1 in media role

Former Haas team boss Guenther Steiner will soon be seen in the F1 paddock as a television pundit.

As reported by Autosport, Steiner will be part of the German broadcaster RTL for seven Grand Prix in the 2024 F1 season, starting from Bahrain, followed by Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy, Azerbaijan, and Las Vegas. He will also feature on Channel 10 during the Australian GP.

Speaking to Autosport, Guenther Steiner explained how he was contacted by the RTL and agreed to feature on their broadcast.

"I'm just what they call the expert commentator, like in the good old days Niki Lauda did. It came together very quickly. They texted me last Sunday, asking if I was interested," he said.

"We talked on Monday, they had a meeting between themselves, and on Tuesday, they asked if I could do it. I said, 'Sure, why not?'. It's just they were looking for somebody, and I think they want to rejuvenate a little bit their programme, not always the same people, and just came up with my name, and I spoke with them."

Guenther Steiner has a massive fan following in F1. His popularity grew exponentially following Netflix's F1 show, Drive to Survive, in which his behind-the-scene rants and colorful language caught the attention of many fans.

Former Haas team boss Guenther Steiner is already working on his second book

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner recently revealed that he is working on his second book.

His first book - "Surviving to Drive: An Exhilarating Account of a Year Inside Formula 1" was quite popular amongst fans, selling over 150,000 copies in 12 languages. Steiner and co-writer James Hogg are now planning to write another book.

Steiner was quoted as saying to Motorsport.com:

"We are working on the second book at the moment. That was planned already before. Now, obviously, the story maybe changes a little bit!"

Expand Tweet

Steiner also spoke about his experience of writing a book for the very first time.

"It was a completely new experience. And I learned a lot about how some industries work, how things are done because I was never exposed to this before," he added.

The name of Guenther Steiner's first book was an interesting spin on Netflix's F1 show name, Drive to Survive.