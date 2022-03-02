"They are really collaborating very well" - Alfa Romeo boss pleased to see former Mercedes driver’s developing partnership with rookie

Former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas is getting along well with rookie Guanyu Zhou at Alfa Romeo, according to team principal Frédéric Vasseur.

Speaking to the media during the first pre-season testing session of the year, Vasseur touched on Bottas' arrival from Mercedes, saying:

“For me, it is not an issue at all to start with a new line-up this season but at least it was very important to have someone with a huge experience of F1, and with Valtteri we have that. He will be supportive with [Guanyu] Zhou. The collaboration is more than good so far between them, they are really collaborating very well and that is important for Zhou.”

Bottas joined Alfa Romeo after five fruitful seasons at Mercedes alongside Lewis Hamilton. Vasseur feels the Finn's wealth of experience with the Silver Arrows could be a huge boon for Guanyu, who moved from F2.

Valtteri Bottas hoping to recreate Mercedes-style partnership with Guanyu Zhou

Valtteri Bottas has stated that he wishes to form a partnership with Guanyu similar to the one he had with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

During an interview with the Race, Bottas spoke about his new team-mate, saying:

“As a driver, your first year in F1 is never easy. There’s always lots of things to learn. But nowadays, every team is so professional there’s lots of people that the drivers, they get so much support, so much coaching and help that I’m sure that he [Guanyu Zhou] will develop quickly.”

Bottas went on to add, saying:

“He’s raced for a long time, a few years in F2 and actually now this year some really, really good results. He’s always been fast, there’s no doubt about that. He seems really hungry to learn more and do well. And we’ll work as a team. Every team-mate that I’ve had I’ve always been able to work well with them. I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t work with him.”

The Finn was one of the most successful drivers during his spell with the Silver Arrows. In his role, he was part of the unassailable team that won eight constructors' titles in succession.

