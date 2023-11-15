Former Mercedes driver launches nude calendar as part of 'movember charity' push

Former Mercedes F1 driver Valtteri Bottas has launched a nude calendar for sale as a part of the 'Movember charity' push.

The Alfa Romeo F1 driver has launched a 13-picture 'BOTTASS' calendar, featuring more pictures of the Finn driver. The calendar is priced at $20 with $5 from each purchase directed towards Prostate Cancer research and other efforts led by Movember Charity.

Ever Since Valtteri Bottas left Mercedes for Alfa Romeo in 2022, the Finn has embraced a laid-back and free-spirited persona. He went viral on social media last year when he posted a picture of him skinny dipping during his trip to Aspen, Colorado.

Bottas also gifted his former Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton a portrait of the same picture, which now features in his 13-picture calendar. The 34-year-old isn't shy of appearing nude in front of the camera as he also appeared naked in season three of Netflix's Drive To Survive.

The Alfa Romeo driver's latest venture is with the Movember Charity, which is a leading force in changing the face of men's health. It focuses on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer.

Valtteri Bottas' 13-picture calendar is now available on BOTTASS.com.

Mercedes F1 boss lays down strict rules for all team members in Las Vegas

As the F1 world touches down in Las Vegas for the inaugural Grand Prix on the streets of the Sin City, Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has laid down strict rules for all of his team members.

Wolff admitted that he doesn't like gambling and will make sure none of his team members will do that while in Vegas. Speaking to Motorsport.com, the Austrian said about the inaugural event:

"I think everyone is looking forward to the Las Vegas race. Racing in this city is comparable to climbing Everest, hats off to Liberty Media for organising this race."

"I don’t think I’m the only one in Formula 1 who has never been to this city, which is quite difficult to get around. We don’t know how to get from the hotel to the circuit and back, but I’m sure we’ll find a solution. I can’t wait for the race to start," he added.

He added:

"As I said, I’ve never been to Las Vegas, but we’ll do our best to make sure everyone in the team stays away from the casinos. I don’t gamble and I will make sure no-one else gambles either!"

The Entertainment capital of the world welcomes Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, but the duo will probably have to stick to their racing itinerary.

The Las Vegas GP is scheduled to take place from November 16-18.