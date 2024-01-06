Former Mercedes driver targets future with Audi for the 2026 F1 season

Former Mercedes and current Stake F1 Team driver Valtteri Bottas seems set on planning his future with Audi from 2026.

After an excellent 2021 F1 season, the Finnish driver left the Silver Arrows after five years to join Alfa Romeo Sauber (now known as Stake F1 Team). In 2022, Sauber announced they will be merging the German automotive giants as they plan to enter the sport from 2026.

Hence, Valtteri Bottas is keen on continuing his journey in the team as they gradually start working on their future project. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Bottas reportedly expressed that he still wants to race in F1.

The former Mercedes driver said that the German company could be making major decisions for 2026 in early 2024. Hence, he will be involved in those meetings, which will also include talks about his contract.

“F1 is the number one thing for me. I'm still hungry to get back on the podium eventually. The Audi project could be the next opportunity. From my understanding, they're going to make decisions of the years ahead early [this] year. So not yet. I'm going to have those discussions in the first quarter of [this] year,” he said.

When asked about his plans if the new F1 entrant refuses to sign him for their team in 2026, Bottas claimed that he would still want to race in the sport and negotiate with other teams. As of now, however, his top priority is sticking with Stake.

“I would, of course. I'm just being really honest here. Being part of Audi would be my number one priority and preference. But if for some reason not, then absolutely I would talk to [other teams]. I want to be around because I feel like I still have some unfinished things in this sport,” Bottas said.

Audi CEO reaffirms project to enter F1 in 2026

Audi's new CEO Gernot Dollner reaffirmed that the company is still dedicated to entering F1 as both a team and an engine supplier in 2026.

Many conjectured about whether the German giants had abandoned the project because there was no significant update regarding their arrival in the sport. Dollner, however, has asserted that the company is actively pursuing its goal of competing in the top single-seater racing series.

"There is a clear decision from the board of management and the supervisory boards of Audi and Volkswagen that Audi will enter Formula 1 in 2026. The plan is in place," he told German business publication Handelsblatt.

Since both Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu's contracts will end after 2024, Sauber and their future partners will soon make major decisions regarding their driver lineup for the 2026 F1 season.