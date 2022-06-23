"Just get on with it" - Former Mercedes man's advice to F1 drivers 'uncomfortable' with porpoising

Former F1 driver David Coulthard has advised drivers on the 2022 grid to “just get on with it” and stop complaining about porpoising.

Coulthard believes that any driver who feels “uncomfortable” with the bouncing needs to step aside for “a whole bunch” of young drivers eagerly waiting for a chance at F1. Speaking to RacingNews365 at the Canadian GP, the Scotsman said:

“If any driver feels uncomfortable, if any driver feels he’s doing himself long-term damage – step aside. There’s a whole bunch of guys and girls that would very happily step into your car if you feel uncomfortable.”

He added:

“So, I think we have to keep in perspective a little bit that this is where certain teams are, and there’ll be evolution, but for the most part, just get on with it.”

After the Azerbaijan GP two weeks ago, several drivers complained of their physical health being affected by porpoising. The most prominent among them was Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who claimed that the bouncing was “killing his back” on his team radio midway through the race. He could also be seen struggling to get out of the car after the race.

The following week, the FIA issued a technical directive aimed at protecting drivers from violent bouncing and avoiding any potential risks to drivers’ health.

However, David Coulthard, who drove for teams such as McLaren-Mercedes and Red Bull during a nearly 15-year long career in F1, believes that current drivers need to “have some perspective” that the sport requires some sacrifices. He said:

“I think we have to keep in perspective that sport doesn’t come with ‘Princess and the Pea’ mattresses. If you’re a boxer, you have to accept someone’s going to punch you in the face. If you’re a footballer, someone’s going to drag their studs down the back of your legs.”

F1 teams complaining about porpoising should “take the pain”: Coulthard

David Coulthard says that the F1 teams complaining about the adverse effects of porpoising on their drivers should “take the pain,” since they were handed the same regulations as teams that are not experiencing the problem.

Speaking to RacingNews365, he said:

“Those that are struggling more, of course, are going to be more vocal than those that are getting results. Everyone got the same set of technical regulations handed to them.”

He continued"

“I’ve been in a situation where I’ve had the advantage of my team doing a better job, and I’ve been on the other side where the team didn’t do such a good job and you take the pain, whether it’s through your lower back.”

Coulthard is among the many voices who have come out against the proposed changes to the regulations to help teams manage porpoising.

Several F1 teams, such as Alpine, Haas, Ferrari, and Red Bull, have argued that the FIA “interfering in favour” of a team struggling with the bouncing is grossly unfair, especially as they have spent a considerable amount of time and resources to solve the problem by themselves.

