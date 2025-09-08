Former Red Bull boss Christian Horner likes Max Verstappen's social media post celebrating his F1 Italian GP win

  • home icon
By Devang Chauhan
Modified Sep 08, 2025 07:08 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Practice - Source: Getty
Christian Horner of United Kingdom and Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull during practice- Source: Getty

Former Red Bull team principal and CEO Christian Horner liked Max Verstappen's post on social media celebrating his victory during the 2025 Italian Grand Prix. The Dutch driver displayed his excellent skills behind the wheel to notch up another dominant win in the sport and claim his third victory of the year.

Starting the race from pole position, the four-time F1 world champion was asked to give the race lead to McLaren driver Lando Norris after he went off track and gained an advantage. While many feared that he would not be able to get past the British driver, the 27-year-old quickly dispatched the nine-time F1 race winner and moved ahead into the race lead once again.

From that point onwards, Max Verstappen did not look back in the race and eked out his advantage at the front of the grid and eventually came home to finish over 19 seconds ahead of Norris.

On his social media platform Instagram, Max Verstappen was delighted by the dominant race win, his 66th of his F1 career, and shared a series of pictures from the race, saying:

"YES!!! Unbelievable weekend 🙌 Really proud of the massive effort from everyone @redbullracing 💪 Grazie mille!"
The Dutchman's post garnered over one million likes, including one from his ex-team principal at Red Bull, Christian Horner.

Snapshot of Christian Horner&#039;s like...Credits-Instagram
Snapshot of Christian Horner's like...Credits-Instagram

Verstappen has been the only driver behind the McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to get multiple pole positions and race wins in the 2025 season.

Max Verstappen comments on his overtake on Lando Norris

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he was unsure about the performance of the RB21 when he was instructed to give his race lead to Lando Norris, but it worked out well for him.

Speaking in the post-race press conference, the four-time F1 world champion said of the overtake:

"You don't know. I mean, of course, you are pushing a bit to try and get ahead and then time will tell, right, in that stint if it was going to hang on or not. But after a few laps, it looked like it was going really well."
He also believed that the car's superior performance in Monza was track-dependent, adding:

"I think it's still a bit track-dependent. Here, you drive low downforce. It always seems like our car is a little bit more competitive when it’s low- to medium-downforce. So it's not like suddenly now we are back. It's not like we can fight, I think, every single weekend. But the positive is that we seem to understand a little bit more what we need to do with the car to be more competitive."

Max Verstappen has closed down the lead to the front and now sits 94 points behind Oscar Piastri in the driver's standings.

Edited by Devang Chauhan
