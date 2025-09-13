Former Red Bull boss Christian Horner shares a clip attending Coldplay's concert

Former Red Bull Racing team principal, Christian Horner, was recently spotted attending the Coldplay concert at Wembley Stadium in London. He shared a few updates on his social media, including clips of the band playing some of their most popular songs in the show.
Horner was one of the most well-known personalities on the Formula 1 grid and the longest-serving team principal in F1 history. He began his role with RBR in the 2005 season and served it up until earlier this year, when he split ways. While there was no official confirmation on why the team decided to part ways with him, speculation claimed it was largely because of the team's performance this season and an internal investigation held against him last year.
Since then, Christian Horner has been much more active on social media, sharing updates with his audience of 2.5M+ followers on Instagram.
He recently attended Coldplay's concert in London. In several clips that he shared on his Instagram, the band could be heard playing their more popular titles like The Scientist and Fix You. He was present at the concert with his wife, Geri Halliwell, as he tagged her in one of the stories.
As he enjoys his life off the Formula 1 track, there has been quite some buildup for Red Bull as they secured their third win of the season in Monza.
Red Bull clinch first victory after Christian Horner split
Max Verstappen collected his third win of the season during the 2025 Italian GP. He earlier won in Suzuka and Imola, but the team had been lacking competitive pace since. McLaren has dominated the grid this season, but has still left some space for other drivers to clinch victory.
Amidst this, Verstappen has the most wins this year as a non-McLaren driver, and extended that gap in Monza. This was the team's first win since Christian Horner left. Laurent Mekies, current team principal, labeled the weekend "perfect," as he revealed the team did not expect to have the winning pace.
"Max did just a perfection, perfect weekend," Mekies said after the race (via F1). "Such a strong weekend, it put us there. We were not anticipating to have a pace advantage in the race, but it turned out to be the case."
With this win, Verstappen sits comfortably in third place in the Drivers' Championship. It's difficult to say if he will be a contender for the title this season, but his victories have kept him amongst the top so far.