Former Red Bull boss likes Alpine's Flavio Briatore enjoying the summer break with F1 boss Stefano Domenicali

Former Red Bull boss Christian Horner reacted to Flavio Briatore's recent outing during the ongoing summer break. Briatore, the Alpine boss, was out enjoying the summer break with Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicalli as the former shared photos of them on social media.Following the conclusion of the Hungarian GP in the first week of August, F1 went into the summer break for the 2025 season. The sport is set to have four weeks of break before returning for the Dutch GP in the last week of this month.As the sport is undergoing a break, so are the drivers, mechanics, and all the officials involved with it. They have taken time to enjoy themselves, as did Briatore and Domenicalli. In doing so, they shared a couple of pictures on Instagram.The pictures involved Briatore himself, Andrea, Stefano Domenicalli, and his wife, Silvia Colombo Domenicalli, enjoying their time on a yacht. Interestingly, Christian Horner, the former Red Bull team principal, liked the post from his official Instagram account.Here's the post by Flavio Briatore with Stefano Domenicalli on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostInterestingly, Briatore and Horner are regarded to be very close, and it became evident after the former shared a supportive post on the latter after the Red Bull dismissal. Briatore, from his official Instagram account, shared words of encouragement to Horner as his team sacked him.Briatore's post has come after the team sacked Horner after keeping him in charge of the team for nearly two decades. The Austrian team, which was synonymous with Horner, sacked him with immediate effect following the British GP and appointed Laurent Mekies in charge.What did Flavio Briatore write about former Red Bull boss Christian Horner?Flavio Briatore took to his official Instagram account to share his thoughts on Christian Horner's dismissal from Red Bull. Taking to the Meta-owned platform, here's what he wrote:Christian Horner, Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing and Flavio Briatore, Executive Advisor of Alpine F1, in the Team Principals Press Conference - Source: Getty Images&quot;20 years at the top says it all. A competitor on the track but also a friend off track Well done on your achievements @christianhorner at @redbullracing and wishing you all the best on your next adventure. Forza Christian!&quot;The Austrian team appointed Christian Horner as its boss in 2005 and kept him in charge until the 2025 British GP at Silverstone. During these 20 years, he helped the team pick six Constructors' Championships and helped its drivers claim eight Drivers' Titles.The reason behind the dismissal is believed to be the team's constant downward spiral in terms of performance, as they all moved down from being the strongest team in 2023 to being the fourth strongest team two years later.