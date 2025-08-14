  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Alpine F1
  • Former Red Bull boss likes Alpine's Flavio Briatore enjoying the summer break with F1 boss Stefano Domenicali

Former Red Bull boss likes Alpine's Flavio Briatore enjoying the summer break with F1 boss Stefano Domenicali

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Published Aug 14, 2025 13:58 GMT
F1 Grand Prix Of China - Previews - Source: Getty
Flavio Briatore, Executive Advisor of Alpine F1 and Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One Group - Source: Getty

Former Red Bull boss Christian Horner reacted to Flavio Briatore's recent outing during the ongoing summer break. Briatore, the Alpine boss, was out enjoying the summer break with Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicalli as the former shared photos of them on social media.

Ad

Following the conclusion of the Hungarian GP in the first week of August, F1 went into the summer break for the 2025 season. The sport is set to have four weeks of break before returning for the Dutch GP in the last week of this month.

As the sport is undergoing a break, so are the drivers, mechanics, and all the officials involved with it. They have taken time to enjoy themselves, as did Briatore and Domenicalli. In doing so, they shared a couple of pictures on Instagram.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The pictures involved Briatore himself, Andrea, Stefano Domenicalli, and his wife, Silvia Colombo Domenicalli, enjoying their time on a yacht. Interestingly, Christian Horner, the former Red Bull team principal, liked the post from his official Instagram account.

Here's the post by Flavio Briatore with Stefano Domenicalli on Instagram:

Ad

Interestingly, Briatore and Horner are regarded to be very close, and it became evident after the former shared a supportive post on the latter after the Red Bull dismissal. Briatore, from his official Instagram account, shared words of encouragement to Horner as his team sacked him.

Briatore's post has come after the team sacked Horner after keeping him in charge of the team for nearly two decades. The Austrian team, which was synonymous with Horner, sacked him with immediate effect following the British GP and appointed Laurent Mekies in charge.

Ad

What did Flavio Briatore write about former Red Bull boss Christian Horner?

Flavio Briatore took to his official Instagram account to share his thoughts on Christian Horner's dismissal from Red Bull. Taking to the Meta-owned platform, here's what he wrote:

Christian Horner, Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing and Flavio Briatore, Executive Advisor of Alpine F1, in the Team Principals Press Conference - Source: Getty Images
Christian Horner, Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing and Flavio Briatore, Executive Advisor of Alpine F1, in the Team Principals Press Conference - Source: Getty Images
"20 years at the top says it all. A competitor on the track but also a friend off track Well done on your achievements @christianhorner at @redbullracing and wishing you all the best on your next adventure. Forza Christian!"
Ad

The Austrian team appointed Christian Horner as its boss in 2005 and kept him in charge until the 2025 British GP at Silverstone. During these 20 years, he helped the team pick six Constructors' Championships and helped its drivers claim eight Drivers' Titles.

The reason behind the dismissal is believed to be the team's constant downward spiral in terms of performance, as they all moved down from being the strongest team in 2023 to being the fourth strongest team two years later.

About the author
Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.

As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.

Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.

He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications