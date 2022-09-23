Former Red Bull driver academy reject speaks out in support of Helmut Marko

Former F1 driver Jaime Alguersuari has come out in support of Red Bull advisor Dr. Helmut Marko. Marko has always faced criticism (not that it ever bothered him) for the ruthless manner in which he handles the Austrian team's driver's academy. Marko is responsible for the Red Bull junior driver program and has faced criticism for the way the young drivers are pressured.

Many drivers in the past have been unceremoniously removed from Red Bull's sister team Scuderia Toro Rosso because they weren't considered good enough. Alguersuari was one of them as he was let go after two seasons with the team at the end of the 2012 F1 season. Taking to social media, the Spaniard came out in support of Marko.

In a series of tweets, he advocated that Marko was a teacher who pushed him forward in his career. He tweeted:

"I want to clarify something reg. HELMUT MARKO. I am deeply thankful to have met him when I was 15, Helmut was my teacher and someone who always asked me to deliver to push and boost myself forward and beyond. This is the Junior team system and it works."

The former Spanish driver added that Marko has shown him a way of discipline, dedication, and hard work which has helped him reach other goals in life as well. He further wrote:

"I have not enough words of gratitude to RB and Helmut Marko because they have showed me a way of discipline, of dedication and hard f****ng work that is helping me out reach other goals in my life, in my music and Im 100% sure I wouldnt be who I am today without being inside RB."

Alguersuari also talked about the importance of being part of an extremely demanding atmosphere that would help in competing at the highest level possible, writing:

"When competing at the highest level wether is F1, football, rugby or golf in order to highlight it requires an extremely demanding mind to look for more performance. Even if you win RB will keep demanding you higher and higher and higher"

What happened to the former Red Bull academy driver?

Jaime Alguersuari made his debut in F1 at the age of 19 with Scuderia Toro Rosso in 2009, teaming up with Swiss driver Sébastian Buemi. The former Red Bull academy driver spent two more years with the team in 2010 and 2011 where his results were not that impressive. Disappointed with the performance of either of the two Toro Rosso drivers, Marko replaced them both with Daniel Ricciardo and Jean-Éric Vergne.

Alguersuari would later race in Formula E for some time before retiring from racing altogether to become a DJ.

