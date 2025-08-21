Former Red Bull driver pleads with the team not to promote Isack Hadjar alongside Max Verstappen

Former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos urged the Austrian team not to promote Isack Hadjar to the senior team alongside Max Verstappen in the 2026 season. The French rookie driver has emerged as one of the surprise packages of the 2025 season and has impressed everyone with his raw speed and incredible performances in the first half of his debut year.

The 20-year-old has shown consistent turn of pace alongside fast teammates like Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson, and also impressed everyone with his mental strength following a difficult debut race in Melbourne. His results and performances have earned him plaudits this year, with many even asking for him to be promoted alongside Max Verstappen for next year.

However, former F1 driver and pundit Robert Doornbos pleaded with the Milton Keynes-based outfit against the move, given Verstappen's reputation as the 'teammate killer' in the sport, saying to Motorsport.com:

"Hadjar is a huge talent, a mega qualifying beast. They really have a project for the future with him. Please don't put him next to Max too soon. Because Max devours all his teammates.

"So if Hadjar can drive for Racing Bulls this way for another year, I think it will make him better. Let me put it this way: I don't think finding another second driver is the top priority for Red Bull Racing right now."

Max Verstappen has not lost to a teammate in a calendar year since 2017, when Daniel Ricciardo got the better of the former.

Racing Bulls CEO reflects on Isack Hadjar potentially racing alongside Max Verstappen

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer stated that he wanted to give Isack Hadjar the chance to "grow" inside the Faenza-based outfit before entertaining the possibility of moving to Red Bull and racing alongside Max Verstappen, who has had Yuki Tsunoda as his teammate since Japan.

Speaking to PlanetF1, Bayer spoke about the French driver's capabilities and said:

“We have strong alignment internally that we need to go through this year calmly, with everyone focusing on their jobs. I’m sure that, post-summer break, discussions will start about 2026, but honestly, I dare to say that in ’25, we all want to keep it calm and, talking about Isack, give him the chance to grow, to learn. Honestly, he is incredible.”

Bayer continued:

“I think we’ll see great things from him. His mind is just working, asking, growing. Isack is a great kid. He’s great, but he needs this year with us, and everybody agrees that’s what we should do.”

Isack Hadjar currently sits in P13 in the driver's standings with 22 points to his name from 14 races and three Sprints in the 2025 season thus far.

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More