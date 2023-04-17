Former Red Bull F1 driver involved in a vicious attack in Amsterdam

Former Red Bull F1 driver Robert Doornbos was the victim of an attack in Amsterdam during which the assailants stole his expensive Rolex watch and his phone. The former driver was attacked with a bat by two men last month, according to a statement by the police.

Doornbos, who participated in 11 Formula 1 races with Minardi and Red Bull, was assaulted and robbed in Amsterdam in the early hours of the morning. The assailants hit the Dutchman with a bat before taking his watch.

The 41-year-old claimed that he is now afraid to wear expensive accessories when going out. Speaking to RTL Boulevard, he said:

“It was intense. I no longer wear expensive watches, only an Apple Watch, so at least I can count my steps.”

Italian authorities recently arrested four individuals in another watch-related theft incident that rocked the F1 world. Charles Leclerc's customized Richard Mille RM67 'Leclerc' watch, worth $320,000 was stolen last year.

The theft occurred when the Ferrari driver posed for a selfie with some fans and later realized that his watch was missing. Although he attempted to track down the culprits, he was unable to locate them.

The Italian police have now apprehended four suspects in relation to the theft.

Red Bull boss clears the air on Adrian Newey's future

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has put to rest any doubts regarding the future of Adrian Newey with the team. Horner has affirmed that Newey will continue to be a part of the team for "many years to come".

Newey is widely regarded as one of the most eminent technical experts and has played a pivotal role in designing Red Bull's challengers, which have been instrumental in Max Verstappen's consecutive world championships.

Their current car, RB19, has had a dominant start to the 2023 season. Despite rumors in March that Newey's contract was up for renewal, Horner has rejected any speculation that the 64-year-old will leave the team.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Horner said:

"His heart is still very much in Formula 1 and his commitment to the team is, it's not something…We don't talk about contracts or longevity of contracts, but he'll be here for many years to come. There's always going to be rumours in this paddock, that's Formula 1."

With Max Verstappen once again dominating the grid, it will be interesting to see if another one of Newey's creations is able to win the title.

