Former Red Bull man blasts Danica Patrick for remarks against Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's clothes

A former Red Bull employee gave a sarcastic remark about former motorsports driver Danica Patrick's comments on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's clothes. Zelenskyy sat down with US President Donald Trump just days back and was not wearing a suit, unlike others present in the room.

Zelenskyy recently showed up to a meeting with President Donald Trump in a military-styled black sweatshirt. While the meeting did not end well, the Ukrainian President's clothing caught much attention on social media. Replying to a reporter, Zelenskyy mentioned that he would start wearing a suit after the Ukraine-Russia conflict was over.

"I will wear a (suit) costume after this war finishes, yes. Maybe something like yours, yes, maybe something better. I don't know, we will see," he said.

Danica Patrick, a former NASCAR and IndyCar driver, currently working as an F1 broadcaster, shared her comments on his attire. She has been an active Trump supporter throughout his Presidential campaign and said that she couldn't "take [Zelenskyy] seriously" in his attire.

"I just can't take Zelenskyy seriously in that track suit," she wrote on X. "174B later and still no suit..... or respect."

Replying to her post, former Red Bull Racing employee, who goes by Dan, left a sarcastic comment, mentioning her racing career and sponsors.

"Respect isn't about what you wear," Dan replied. "You wore a race suit for years and the only thing people took seriously was GoDaddy's marketing budget."

F1 Drive to Survive producers shares positive outlook on working with Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick has been working as an F1 presenter for a while now. Most recently, she appeared on the Netflix series Drive to Survive, whose season 7 is set to air later this month.

She appeared on the sixth season of the show, alongside Claire Williams, former owner of Williams Racing.

Although fans have shared mixed opinions about Danica Patrick as an F1 presenter, Tom Rogers, who works as a co-producer of the show, shared a positive outlook on working with her. He mentioned that Patrick brought a different perspective of the sport and its challenges.

"With Danica, she brings a great perspective of what it’s like to drive a racing car and the challenges of the sport. I think she does a really good job explaining to our viewers some of the thought processes that the drivers are going through," Rogers said [via the New York Post].

Danica Patrick was and remains the first and only female driver to score a victory in the IndyCar Series after her triumph in Japan, 2008. She debuted in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2012 and raced most of her career under the Stewart-Haas Racing tag. Although she was relatively competitive in the open-wheel series, stock racing seemed to be a more difficult challenge for her to mount. She only had seven top-10 finishes between 2012 and 2017.

